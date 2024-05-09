The Nigeria Police Force Lagos State Command stepped up its investigation into the death of former Marlian signee Mohbad

Mohbad's family members were all summoned to for the illicit embalming of the deceased's remains after his death

The late singer's personal assistant, Boluwatife Adeyemo, aka Darosha, was also interrogated at Zone 2 Police Headquarters

In the early hours of Thursday, May 9, the police gave a new update on the investigation into the sudden death of late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

This followed an invitation given to Mohbad's family and a group of people named in the ongoing investigation.

According to the national body, the late singer was illegally embalmed, which called for further investigation.

In a report by Punch Mohbad's Personal Assistant, Boluwatife Adeyemo, aka Darosha, was interviewed at the Zone 2 Police Headquarters in front of the deceased's father, Joseph, and mother, Abosede.

After questioning Darosha, the police requested that all people identified in his statement be examined further.

Monisola Odumosu, the leader of the family's legal team, revealed that the second interrogation took place on Tuesday, May 7, at the Zone 2 Police Headquarters in Lagos State.

Odumosu further stated that the police were seeking to know the identity of the "illegal mortician."

"The police will reveal to the public soon who illegally embalmed the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

"The police stated they would work on their report and continue investigations, which will be directed to the Legal Department of the force for a recommendation."

Among those present for the interrogation were Mr Joseph Aloba (Mohbad's father), Boluwatife Adeyemi (aka Darosha), Adura Aloba (Mohbad's younger brother), Mrs Abosede Olumuyi (Mohbad's mother), and Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba (Mohbad's wife).

The family's legal team had previously petitioned the police on behalf of their client, alleging that Boluwatife Adeyemo, the late Mohbad's personal assistant, had embalmed the singer's body, a violation of Sections 16 and 48 of the Coroner's System Law, 2007, which addresses the offences and penalties for tampering with a dead body.

The ex-marlian star died at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023, and the circumstances surrounding his death have been a serious worry to Nigerians.

On September 18, 2023, the Lagos State Police Command formed a 13-man special investigation team to look into the singer's death.

His demise prompted the arrests of his former music boss, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, controversial Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, and his close friend Primeboy, among others.

Pathologist begins interpretation into Mohbad's death

The toxicology test conducted to identify the cause of death for the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been completed.

The Lagos State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, confirmed this to the coroner's court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023, stating that the autopsy into the deceased's external body had been completed, while the toxicological test concerned the interior body.

However, a state government official who knows the matter revealed that the test results have been delivered to the DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

