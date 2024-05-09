A group of members of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers has responded in a harsh tone to the recent calls from the state's party leaders

The group described the statement of the state's party leader calling for the impeachment of the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as reckless

The group says the scathing utterances are the least logical step to take in the attempt to resolve the raging conflict between the governor and his former principal, Nyesom Wike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity and Development Forum in Rivers state has condemned the statement of the party's state leaders, calling for the removal of the embattled Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The group reckoned that the stinging utterances do not offer a rational solution to the worsening rift between the state governor and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike.

Fubara continues to face unyielding opposition from Wike's loyalists in Rivers state Image: X

Source: Facebook

The Forum, in a press conference on Thursday, May 9, in Abuja, described the statement as lacking the wisdom it ought to have.

In a statement made public and co-signed by Comrade Kabir Matazu and Hon. Igwe Ude-Umanta, its convener and co-convener, the group claims such words have the potential to tear apart the fabric of democracy in the state.

The group also said that the state's party leaders' wishes are in direct opposition to the will of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

The statement partly read:

"The President himself, in his wisdom, has called for all parties involved in the disagreement to maintain the status quo and work towards a peaceful resolution. Governor Fubara has heeded this call and has demonstrated his commitment to the vision of inclusivity and good governance that our dear president has upheld since assuming office."

It brandishes a notable party official, Chief Tony Okocha, as a man who no longer has what it takes to lead the party at the state level.

It says Okocha has demonstrated a lack of wits and compromised values, labelling his words as 'unguided utterances.'

He said:

""It Is evident to everyone that Chief Tony Okocha has lost sight of the vision and principles of the APC, as his misguided loyalty has compromised the integrity and status of our party. By calling for the impeachment of Governor Fubara without justifiable cause, Mr Tony has not only undermined the unity and cohesion of our party but also endangered the very foundation of our democratic system."

The statement concluded by calling for Okocha's resignation, as he is believed to have crossed the Rubicon and can no longer be redeemed. It added that his "continued stay in office will only serve to further destabilize our party."

Fubara storms Rivers Assembly as fresh crisis comes up

Legit.ng had reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara had visited the state house of assembly amid the renewed political crisis in the state.

Fubara visited the quarter where the Martin Amaewhule-led group met, had a three-minute walk and said he was there as the governor of the state.

Governor Fubara's visit to the assembly complex came barely 24 hours after a factional speaker loyal to him emerged.

Source: Legit.ng