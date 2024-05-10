The Federal High Court in Abuja has insisted that its order made on April 17 to arrest and produce the ex-governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, still subsists.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Friday, May 10, held that Bello’s continued refusal to attend court and his frustration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's efforts to execute the arrest warrant were disrespectful of the court.

Justice Nwite held that the court would not entertain Bello's applications unless he appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a 19-count money laundering charge brought against him by the EFCC.

The judge also rejected Bello’s lawyer, Abdulwahab Muhammed (SAN), 's request that further proceedings in the case stay pending the determination of the EFCC's appeal in relation to a contempt case before a High Court of Kogi state, sitting in Lokoja.

