Aaron Burriss’ biography: age, birthday, siblings, partner

Aaron Burriss, better known by his fans for his Lazyron Studios, is a well-known YouTuber. His channel's content is primarily comprised of blogs, challenges, sketches, and parodies. In his videos, he frequently features his wife, friends, and his dog Guppy.

The YouTuber in the desert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: @aaronburriss

Source: Instagram

Aaron Burriss is a content creator who posts random and humorous videos. He has gained more followers who mostly enjoy his videos. Find out more about his personal and career life here.

Profile summary

Full name : Aaron Burriss

: Aaron Burriss Nickname : Lazyron Studios

: Lazyron Studios Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 4th February 1989

: 4th February 1989 Age : 33 years (as of 2022)

: 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Angeles, Philippines

: Angeles, Philippines Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : Filipino-American

: Filipino-American Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'4"

: 6'4" Height in centimetres : 193

: 193 Weight in pounds : 138

: 138 Weight in kilograms : 63

: 63 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Maribel Burriss

: Maribel Burriss Father : Adam Burriss

: Adam Burriss Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Veronica Merrell

: Veronica Merrell University : University of North Carolina

: University of North Carolina Profession : YouTuber, actor, producer and editor

: YouTuber, actor, producer and editor Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram : @aaronburriss

: @aaronburriss Twitter :

: Facebook:

Aaron Burriss’ biography

Veronica Merrell, Guppy the Pug, and Aaron attend the Disney+ "Turner & Hooch" Premiere at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The YouTuber was born in Angeles, Philippines, in 1989. His father, Adam, is an entrepreneur, and his mother, Maribel, is a stay-at-home mom. When he was young his family moved twice throughout, first to Lexington and later to North Carolina.

Who are Aaron Burriss' siblings?

He has three siblings, two brothers Alex and Andrew, and one sister Mariah. His brother is Alex also known as Alex Wassabi is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer.

Andrew is a social media influencer. He was born on 17th December 2002. Andrew Burriss' age as of 2022 is 19 years. Mariah Burriss, his only sister, was born on 17th March 1992.

How old is Aaron Burriss?

Aaron Burriss' age is 33 years as of 2022.

When is Aaron Burriss' birthday?

Alex Wassabi's brother, Aaron, celebrated his birthday on 4th February.

What is Aaron Burriss' nationality?

The YouTuber is a Filipino-American national.

Rise to fame

Aaron is among one of the most influential YouTubers who have amassed a huge online following. He began his online journey by posting random photos and videos. When he realized how humorous his content was, he decided to open a YouTube channel with his brother Alex.

The channel was created on 3rd January 2013 and currently has 1.61 million subscribers. He uploaded his first video on 30th March 2013.

He is also an actor who has appeared in several films and TV series. In addition, he is the editor and producer of the 2019 short video named Brother Yoga Challenge.

Aaron Burriss' movies and TV shows

Below is a list of her acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Films

2018: Can I Charge My Phone?!

2017: Asian Bachelorette as Allen

TV series

2021: Breaking Into College as Tyler Cruz

as Tyler Cruz 2020: Prom Knight as Asher

as Asher 2019: How to Survive a Break-Up as Ben

as Ben 2018: Where Is My Romeo? as Tyler / Tyer

as Tyler / Tyer 2016-2017: The Commute as Bernie

as Bernie 2012: Rolanda & Richard as Aaron

He has also made an appearance as himself in several shows like:

2019: Brother Yoga Challenge

2019: Twin My Heart

2019: The Carpe Challenge: Miami

2018: The Carpe Life

2018: Ro's Life

Who is Aaron Burriss' wife?

Aaron Burriss and Veronica Jo Merrell-Burriss on their wedding day. Photo: @aaronburriss

Source: Instagram

Aaron Burriss is married to Veronica Jo Merrell-Burriss, also known as Merrell Twins. She is wife is a YouTuber and actress.

The couple first met on 1st September 2017. They got engaged on 30th September 2021. Aaron Burriss' wedding was held on 27th December 2021 with family members and close friends attending.

How tall is Aaron Burriss?

Aaron Burriss' height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres), and he weighs 138 pounds (63 kilograms).

What is Aaron Burriss' net worth?

Idol Networth estimates his net worth to be $3 million. He has acquired his wealth from his entertainment career. This information is not from a verified source.

Social media presence

Aaron has built a sizable online fan base. His Instagram account has 683k followers, 190.9k followers on Twitter, 63k followers on Facebook, and 168.8k followers on TikTok.

Aaron Burriss has become well-known for his YouTube channel, which features innovative and amusing content. He is also a skilled actor, and he and his wife live in Los Angeles with their dog.

