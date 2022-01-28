Aaron Burriss’ biography: age, birthday, siblings, partner
Aaron Burriss, better known by his fans for his Lazyron Studios, is a well-known YouTuber. His channel's content is primarily comprised of blogs, challenges, sketches, and parodies. In his videos, he frequently features his wife, friends, and his dog Guppy.
Aaron Burriss is a content creator who posts random and humorous videos. He has gained more followers who mostly enjoy his videos. Find out more about his personal and career life here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Aaron Burriss
- Nickname: Lazyron Studios
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 4th February 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Angeles, Philippines
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: Filipino-American
- Ethnicity: Asian
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'4"
- Height in centimetres: 193
- Weight in pounds: 138
- Weight in kilograms: 63
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Maribel Burriss
- Father: Adam Burriss
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Married
- Spouse: Veronica Merrell
- University: University of North Carolina
- Profession: YouTuber, actor, producer and editor
- Net worth: $3 million
- Instagram: @aaronburriss
- Twitter: @AaronBurriss
- Facebook: Aaron Burriss
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Aaron Burriss’ biography
The YouTuber was born in Angeles, Philippines, in 1989. His father, Adam, is an entrepreneur, and his mother, Maribel, is a stay-at-home mom. When he was young his family moved twice throughout, first to Lexington and later to North Carolina.
Who are Aaron Burriss' siblings?
He has three siblings, two brothers Alex and Andrew, and one sister Mariah. His brother is Alex also known as Alex Wassabi is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer.
Andrew is a social media influencer. He was born on 17th December 2002. Andrew Burriss' age as of 2022 is 19 years. Mariah Burriss, his only sister, was born on 17th March 1992.
How old is Aaron Burriss?
Aaron Burriss' age is 33 years as of 2022.
When is Aaron Burriss' birthday?
Alex Wassabi's brother, Aaron, celebrated his birthday on 4th February.
What is Aaron Burriss' nationality?
The YouTuber is a Filipino-American national.
Rise to fame
Aaron is among one of the most influential YouTubers who have amassed a huge online following. He began his online journey by posting random photos and videos. When he realized how humorous his content was, he decided to open a YouTube channel with his brother Alex.
The channel was created on 3rd January 2013 and currently has 1.61 million subscribers. He uploaded his first video on 30th March 2013.
He is also an actor who has appeared in several films and TV series. In addition, he is the editor and producer of the 2019 short video named Brother Yoga Challenge.
Aaron Burriss' movies and TV shows
Below is a list of her acting credits according to his IMDb profile.
Films
- 2018: Can I Charge My Phone?!
- 2017: Asian Bachelorette as Allen
TV series
- 2021: Breaking Into College as Tyler Cruz
- 2020: Prom Knight as Asher
- 2019: How to Survive a Break-Up as Ben
- 2018: Where Is My Romeo? as Tyler / Tyer
- 2016-2017: The Commute as Bernie
- 2012: Rolanda & Richard as Aaron
He has also made an appearance as himself in several shows like:
- 2019: Brother Yoga Challenge
- 2019: Twin My Heart
- 2019: The Carpe Challenge: Miami
- 2018: The Carpe Life
- 2018: Ro's Life
Who is Aaron Burriss' wife?
Aaron Burriss is married to Veronica Jo Merrell-Burriss, also known as Merrell Twins. She is wife is a YouTuber and actress.
The couple first met on 1st September 2017. They got engaged on 30th September 2021. Aaron Burriss' wedding was held on 27th December 2021 with family members and close friends attending.
How tall is Aaron Burriss?
Aaron Burriss' height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres), and he weighs 138 pounds (63 kilograms).
What is Aaron Burriss' net worth?
Idol Networth estimates his net worth to be $3 million. He has acquired his wealth from his entertainment career. This information is not from a verified source.
Social media presence
Aaron has built a sizable online fan base. His Instagram account has 683k followers, 190.9k followers on Twitter, 63k followers on Facebook, and 168.8k followers on TikTok.
Aaron Burriss has become well-known for his YouTube channel, which features innovative and amusing content. He is also a skilled actor, and he and his wife live in Los Angeles with their dog.
READ ALSO: Miracle Watts’ biography: age, height, birthday, net worth, partner
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Miracle Watts’ biography an American entertainer known as a dancer, model and social media celebrity. Besides entertainment, she is a successful entrepreneur owning an established online fashion and apparel store.
As a social media celebrity, she has landed endorsement deals with popular brands such as Pretty Melanin, a skincare company. Take a look at her biography to learn more about her life.
Source: Legit.ng