Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke clarified the nature of her relationship with Whitemoney, surprising her fans and netizens

Despite sharing some romantic moments in the house, the Pepper Dem Gang emphasized that it was a game move

However, there were several contradicting occasions where the reality TV queen spoke heartily about her union with Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars runner-up, Mercy Eke, has denied the supposed relationship between her and Whitemoney, revealing that it was merely strategic.

Legit.ng previously reported that the two reality TV stars shared some romantic moments in the house, to the point of coining a name, WhiteLambo ship.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke speaks on dating Whitemoney Credit: @whitemoney, @mercyeke_official

Source: Instagram

A video also circulated on the internet showing the Pepper Dem Gang winner threatening Pere with Whitemoney's physical advances due to the general's last-minute affiliation with her.

Mercy denies WhiteLambo ship

Following the show's end, Mercy, in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that her relationship with Whitemoney was strategic to entertain viewers at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her words, in part:

"White money was an alliance; I didn't lead him on."

Watch the video below:

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke and Whitemoney's steamy dance trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mercy and Whitemoney got people talking online about how sultry they got during one Saturday night party weeks back.

Another clip from the same party that stirred reaction was when Ilebaye pulled Prince in for a kiss, but the latter stylishly pulled away.

The youngest housemate, Ilebaye, was spotted with different male housemates, and things got quite frisky.

BBNaija Adekunle and Venita spotted kissing

BBNaija All Stars' couple, Adekunle and Venita, also caused an online buzz for the umpteenth time over their relationship.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the BBNaija housemates dressed in their lovely swimwear as they gathered outside for their pool party. A video made the rounds online, showing the different sights from the party and how things went down.

One thing that caught the attention of fans was a part of the video showing Adekunle and Venita kissing in a corner.

Source: Legit.ng