BBNaija Hermes’ biography: age, state of origin, socials

Who is Hermes BBN? He is a talented Nigerian performance artist and rising reality TV star. He has performed on multiple international stages and is recognised for his appearance in music videos of some top Nigerian artists such as Davido.

Photo: @hermesiyele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hermes rose to prominence following his entrance into the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). He competes against 23 contestants in the show for the N100 million grand prize. He loves basketball, public speaking, and American flag football. His full name is Hermes Chibueze Iyele.

Profile summary

Full name Hermes Chibueze Iyele Gender Male Date of birth 21 April 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 20222) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Anioma Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Gloria Isioma John Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner(s) Margaretha Paulick, Kelly Belling Offiong Profession Performance artist, reality TV star

Hermes BBnaija’s biography

The BBNaija contestant was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. He was raised alongside his brother and sister by his mother, Gloria Isioma John. Hermes’ mother suffers from mental illness and has been undergoing treatment for the past five months.

How old is Hermes from BBNaija?

The Nigerian entertainer is allegedly 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 21 April 1997. Some sources claim that he is 21 born in 2001. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Hermes BBN’s profession?

He is a performance artist who uses art to express emotions such as love, grief, and thoughts on various matters. He has performed in multiple international arenas, including Lagos, Rotterdam, and Glasgow festivals. Additionally, the artist has appeared in music videos of renowned Nigerian musicians such as Davido, Burna Boy, and Ajebo Hustlers.

He recently came under the spotlight when he was announced as a contestant in the 2022 Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7. He is one of the 24 housemates in the reality TV show.

What happened to Hermes from BBNaija?

A video of him sobbing and asking for his mother's whereabouts went viral after his mother allegedly disappeared at a psychiatric hospital. Recently, the artist got emotional after fellow housemates in Big Brother Naija season 7 realised that he was the person in the video.

Who is Hermes’ girlfriend?

The now-famous entertainer is in a polyamorous relationship with Margaretha Paulick and Kelly Belling Offiong. He met Margaretha when she was on a student tour in Nigeria, and they established a relationship. He later met and fell in love with Kelly.

Hermes still dates his girlfriends and occasionally shares their pictures on social media.

Hermes’ social media presence

Hermes is a renowned performance artist. He recently gained publicity when he made it to the list of 24 contestants in the Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7.

