Two Nigerian banks have reacted to the victory of Ilebaye in the 2023 BBNaija All Stars show

The banks took to Twitter to publicly invite the reality show star to save her prize money with them

The first to make a move was Piggyvest, which promised Ilebaye over 12% interest, but Fairmoney offered 23% interest

Reactions have trailed the open invitation by two online banks, asking Ilebaye to come bank with them.

Nigerians on Twitter started reacting to the banks' invitations after they both made her mouthwatering offers.

Ilebaye went home with N120 million, and banks are fighting for her attention. Photo credit: Instagram/@ilebayeee, Getty Images/Bloomberg and Twitter/@piggyvest.

Banks invites Ilebaye to save with them

One of the financial institutions, Piggyvest, was the first to fire a shot, asking Ilebaye to save half of her BBNaija prize money with them.

Piggyvest said if Ilebaye invests N60 million in the bank, they would guarantee her over N7.5 million as a return on investment over a period of one year. Piggyvest said this was more than 12% interest.

But while quoting the tweet, another financial institution, Fairmoney, said they could offer Ilebaye more interest if she saved half of the BBNaija prize money with them.

Fairmoney said they will offer her over N12.5 million as interest, which is 23% for a year.

Reactions as banks fight for Ilebaye's attention

Ilebaye won the BBNaija All Stars show, going home with a whopping N120 million. Nigerians have reacted differently to the offers being made by the banks.

@kingsbenson_ said:

"This is looking interesting. Never heard of FairmMoney before. Make I go download the app now."

@bruno_nwogu said:

"Wait, is this for real? How is it possible?"

@jae65ive commented:

"I dey wait make Opay put head here."

@demithacreator said:

"First, with the current state of the naira, not too advisable. 2nd, what type of investments exactly does Piggyvest use in generating returns because 10%+ guaranteed sounds like a whole lot."

