Madison Cheeatow’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows
The Canadian film and television industry has been on the rise, with producers, directors, writers, and actors at the centre of this growth. Madison Cheeatow is one of these Canadian actresses. She is renowned for her role as Jade Virani in the popular television series Heartland and has also appeared in numerous other films and TV shows including Intro, Anna, and Ruby Skye P.I. The Haunted Library.
While Madison has not spent long in the entertainment industry, she has already appeared in more than 15 films and TV shows.
Profile summary
- Full name: Madison Cheeatow
- Gender: Female
- Year of birth: 9 November 1993
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Current residence: Toronto, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 137
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Father: Andrew Cheeatow
- Mother: Margot LeBlanc
- Spouse: Chris Spoke
- Children: 2
- Siblings: 2
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $2 million
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Madison Cheeatow's bio
She was born in Toronto, Canada to Andrew Cheeatow and Margot LeBlanc, and grew up alongside Aiden and Adelaide. Madison Cheeatow's family still resides in Toronto.
How old is Madison Cheeatow?
Madison Cheeatow's age is 28 years (as of 2022). She was born on 9th November 1993.
What is Madison Cheeatow's ethnicity?
She is of white ethnicity.
Acting career
Her first movie role came when she was cast to play Ruby Skye in Ruby Skye P.I.:The Spam Scam in 2010.
This was followed by roles in The Dance, Wingin' It, and Slasher. Her big break in acting came in 2013 when she was cast to play Jade Virani in the Canadian hit television show Heartland. Jade from Heartland is a tricky, stubborn character who is also very determined.
Besides acting, Madison is also a film scriptwriter and director. She made her directorial debut in a short film titled Intro. She also wrote Anna, a film in which she appeared as one of the characters.
Madison Cheeatow's movies and TV shows
Here is a look at the films and television series in which the actress has appeared in.
- The Last Christmas (2021) as Kirsten
- Heartland (2013-2021) as Jade Virani
- We're All in This Together (2021) as Tanya
- Private Eyes (2020) as Jenna Bowen
- Heartbreaker (2020) as Alison
- Anna (2020) as Sarah
- Hudson & Rex (2019) as Allora Crawford
- Good Witch (2019) as Lyndsay
- Hudson (2019) as Jade
- Slasher (2017) as Keira
- Sadie's Last Days on Earth (2016) as Dee
- Ruby Skye P.I.: The Maltese Puppy (2014) as Ruby Skye
- Ruby Skye P.I.: The Haunted Library (2012) as Ruby Skye
- Wingin' It (2012) as Amanda
- Ruby Skye P.I. (2010) as Ruby Skye
- Ruby Skye P.I.: The Spam Scam (2010) as Ruby Skye
- The Dance (2010) as Byrde
Who is Madison Cheeatow's husband?
A few years ago, the actress got married to her long-term partner, Chris. Madison Cheeatow and Chris Spoke reportedly tied the knot sometime in 2018. The exact day of the wedding remains under wraps. However, the actress posted a photo of herself in a white gown on 31 January 2018.
Was Madison Cheeatow pregnant during her wedding?
The actress's photo in a wedding gown seemed to show a baby bump. This led some of her fans to believe that she was indeed expectant during her wedding. However, she has never confirmed the reports.
Chris is into the real estate business and founded a company known as Housing Matters Toronto.
Does Madison Cheeatow have a baby?
Yes, the actress and her husband have been blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. Madison Cheeatow's baby girl is known as Isla Spoke, while her baby boy is called Noah Spoke. Isla was born in April 2018 and Noah in April 2020.
Madison Cheeatow's net worth
According to The Global Stardom, Madison's current net worth is about $2 million. Her wealth reportedly comes from acting salaries in films and TV shows, promotions, commercials, and brand endorsements. However, this net worth figure is not official.
What is Madison Cheeatow's height?
The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs 137 pounds (62 kg). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measures 36-28-40 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.
Madison Cheeatow is inarguably one of the renowned young Canadian actresses. Despite her relatively young age, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows.
READ ALSO: Kara Royster's biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies, and TV shows
Legit.ng recently explored the life of Kara Royster, an actress renowned for her role in Pretty Little Liars, God Friended Me and several other movies and TV shows. Besides acting, Kara is also an accomplished model.
Kara's father is a well-known former baseball player. The actress developed an interest in acting after watching her sister's monologues at an early age.
Source: Legit.ng