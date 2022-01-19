Madison Cheeatow’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

The Canadian film and television industry has been on the rise, with producers, directors, writers, and actors at the centre of this growth. Madison Cheeatow is one of these Canadian actresses. She is renowned for her role as Jade Virani in the popular television series Heartland and has also appeared in numerous other films and TV shows including Intro, Anna, and Ruby Skye P.I. The Haunted Library.

Madison Cheeatow in a black jacket. Photo: @madison.cheeatow

While Madison has not spent long in the entertainment industry, she has already appeared in more than 15 films and TV shows.

Madison Cheeatow's bio

She was born in Toronto, Canada to Andrew Cheeatow and Margot LeBlanc, and grew up alongside Aiden and Adelaide. Madison Cheeatow's family still resides in Toronto.

How old is Madison Cheeatow?

The actress carrying a baby. @madison.cheeatow

Madison Cheeatow's age is 28 years (as of 2022). She was born on 9th November 1993.

What is Madison Cheeatow's ethnicity?

She is of white ethnicity.

Acting career

Her first movie role came when she was cast to play Ruby Skye in Ruby Skye P.I.:The Spam Scam in 2010.

This was followed by roles in The Dance, Wingin' It, and Slasher. Her big break in acting came in 2013 when she was cast to play Jade Virani in the Canadian hit television show Heartland. Jade from Heartland is a tricky, stubborn character who is also very determined.

Besides acting, Madison is also a film scriptwriter and director. She made her directorial debut in a short film titled Intro. She also wrote Anna, a film in which she appeared as one of the characters.

Madison Cheeatow's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at the films and television series in which the actress has appeared in.

The Last Christmas (2021) as Kirsten

(2021) as Kirsten Heartland (2013-2021) as Jade Virani

(2013-2021) as Jade Virani We're All in This Together (2021) as Tanya

(2021) as Tanya Private Eyes (2020) as Jenna Bowen

(2020) as Jenna Bowen Heartbreaker (2020) as Alison

(2020) as Alison Anna (2020) as Sarah

(2020) as Sarah Hudson & Rex (2019) as Allora Crawford

(2019) as Allora Crawford Good Witch (2019) as Lyndsay

(2019) as Lyndsay Hudson (2019) as Jade

(2019) as Jade Slasher (2017) as Keira

(2017) as Keira Sadie's Last Days on Earth (2016) as Dee

(2016) as Dee Ruby Skye P.I.: The Maltese Puppy (2014) as Ruby Skye

(2014) as Ruby Skye Ruby Skye P.I.: The Haunted Library (2012) as Ruby Skye

(2012) as Ruby Skye Wingin' It (2012) as Amanda

(2012) as Amanda Ruby Skye P.I. (2010) as Ruby Skye

(2010) as Ruby Skye Ruby Skye P.I.: The Spam Scam (2010) as Ruby Skye

(2010) as Ruby Skye The Dance (2010) as Byrde

Who is Madison Cheeatow's husband?

A few years ago, the actress got married to her long-term partner, Chris. Madison Cheeatow and Chris Spoke reportedly tied the knot sometime in 2018. The exact day of the wedding remains under wraps. However, the actress posted a photo of herself in a white gown on 31 January 2018.

Was Madison Cheeatow pregnant during her wedding?

The actress's photo in a wedding gown seemed to show a baby bump. This led some of her fans to believe that she was indeed expectant during her wedding. However, she has never confirmed the reports.

Chris is into the real estate business and founded a company known as Housing Matters Toronto.

Does Madison Cheeatow have a baby?

Yes, the actress and her husband have been blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. Madison Cheeatow's baby girl is known as Isla Spoke, while her baby boy is called Noah Spoke. Isla was born in April 2018 and Noah in April 2020.

Madison Cheeatow's net worth

Madison in a flowered top. @madison.cheeatow

According to The Global Stardom, Madison's current net worth is about $2 million. Her wealth reportedly comes from acting salaries in films and TV shows, promotions, commercials, and brand endorsements. However, this net worth figure is not official.

What is Madison Cheeatow's height?

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs 137 pounds (62 kg). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measures 36-28-40 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Madison Cheeatow is inarguably one of the renowned young Canadian actresses. Despite her relatively young age, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows.

