First Bank has announced another name change for its subsidiary in Ghana as it seeks to create a uniform identity

The bank has been working on creating brand clarity and consistency across all FirstBank Group subsidiaries in recent months

First Bank is one of Nigeria's oldest banks, with branches in several countries across Africa and Europe

FBNBank Ghana has announced a name change to FirstBank Ghana to establish a consistent brand identity.

The name change aligns with FirstBank Group, the parent company's push to create a uniform identity built by FirstBank Nigeria in its over 130 years of banking experience.

According to a statement, the bank said the decision to rebrand to FirstBank Ghana reflects the bank's dedication to delivering world-class banking services and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Ghana.

Legit.ng understands that FirstBank Group has changed names across its subsidiaries in Africa and Europe, including FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank DRC, and FirstBank Guinea.

First Bank Ghana's name change

Speaking on the new name, FirstBank Group's acting Group Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Olusegun Alebiosu, said that the rebranding aligns with the bank's goals and objectives.

He added:

"The name change aligns perfectly with our esteemed brand's 130-year legacy, marking an exciting chapter in our journey as FBNBank Ghana transforms into First Bank Ghana. This transition marks a pivotal milestone in our quest to emerge as the premier international financial services group across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"This shift underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions, unparalleled customer experiences, and fostering socio-economic progress in Ghana and beyond. As part of the FirstBank Group, spanning various markets, we are strategically poised to harness our combined expertise and resources, propelling sustainable growth and delivering value to all stakeholders."

Also reacting, Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director and CEO of First Bank Ghana, said the new name will mark a new chapter for the bank in the country.

He noted:

"We are confident that this name change will enhance our visibility, credibility, and competitiveness in the market, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering the gold standard of value and excellence to our customers and stakeholders.

"We will persist in placing our customers at the heart of our operations, ensuring the delivery of excellent banking services, fostering financial inclusion, and supporting the growth and prosperity of both our customers and communities."

