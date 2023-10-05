The Big Brother Naija All Stars season ended on October 1, and it changed the lives of most housemates on the show

Ilebaye emerged as the winner and went home with the N120m grand prize, but she was not the only housemate who went home millions of naira richer

From the several tasks held in the house, Adekunle, Soma, Pere, Cee C, Cross, and a host of others bagged millions

Ilebaye Odiniya took home the N120m BBNaija All Stars grand prize, and even though she was the ultimate winner, other winners emerged in other areas from this season.

Every week, the ex-housemates were subjected to a number of tasks and would win money individually or as a group, depending on the sponsor.

The likes of Adekunle and Cee C made millions from tasks in the BBNaija house. Photo credit: @kiddwaya/@ceec_official/@officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

The tasks were an avenue to ensure everyone went home with something by the time they were evicted from the show.

Adekunle leads list of winners

According to reports, Adekunle emerged as the housemate with the most tasks won among the finalists. He won Arla, Guinness, HFM, Munch it, Oraimo, Oriflame, Skechers and Tizeti tasks with five Gold tokens.

He was closely followed by Cee C, who won Eden Life, Guinness, Waw, Tecno, Arla and Innoson tasks with four Gold tokens.

Cross went home with millions from Amatem, Arla, Eden Life, Lush Hair, Tecno, and Waw tasks with 10 Gold tokens.

Ilebaye, the season's winner, won the following tasks: Guinness, HFM, HFM second Task, Munch it, Oriflame, Supakomando, and Tizeti with six gold tokens.

Mercy Eke snagged millions in the following tasks: Arla, Eden Life, Guinness, Guinness 2nd Task, Lush Hair, Moniepoint, Munch it, and Oraimo, with a total of seven gold tokens.

Lastly, Pere won millions from Amatem, Guinness, HFM, Munch it, Oraimo, and Waw tasks with 13 Gold tokens.

Other season winners include Alex, Angel Doyin, Frodd, Soma, Ike, Neo, Seyi, Tolani Baj, Uriel, Venita, Whitemoney, and Omashola.

Kiddwaya and other BBN housemates who won nothing

Billionaire kid Kiddwaya and Princess were among the housemates who did not make millions.

Others were the fake housemates, Kim Oprah, Prince and Lucy, brought in much later. Omashola was also a fake housemate, but he managed to win something for himself.

See the tasks below:

