There is a new twist to the political crisis rocking Rivers state under Governor Sim Fubara's leadership

While the rift between Fubara and his political father Nyesom Wike deepens, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, had claimed the governor is not a peacemaker

Fubara's government is in chaos as Rivers APC directed the state house of assembly to begin an impeachment process against the governor

A former Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara is unwilling to reconcile with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Adangor made this disclosure in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, May 9.

A former Rivers commissioner has claimed Fubara is not willing to settle his rift with Wike. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

He said:

“He (Fubara) is not the person people think he is, he is not a peacemaker.”

Adangor: "Fubara wanted me to challenge Tinubu's deal"

Buttressing his point, Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he resigned from Fubara’s cabinet, because he refused to obey the governor when he allegedly asked him to institute suits to challenge the validity of the peace accord by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the feud between Fubara and Wike.

Adangor went on to accuse Governor Fubara of fueling the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

“Politically, I am loyal to Wike, there is no doubt about that. I wouldn’t know whether he was angered by that or not," Adangor said.

"I'm loyal to Wike", Adangor declares

Speaking further, Adangor said it was misleading that Fubara claimed that he sabotaged his administration while in office as attorney general, Vanguard reported.

Adangor further said the Fubara's recent actions has shown he is not committed to end the feud between him and his predecessor.

He added that he remained loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike.

Adangor said:

“Politically, I am loyal to Wike, there is no doubt about that. I wouldn’t know whether he was angered by that or not. But as far as I remember, he (Fubara) was angry that I insisted on conducting a matter in accordance with the understanding of the law.”

"I will blow your head off": Wike says in viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, was seen in a trending video saying he is a Christian but not a born-again Christian who will turn his left face when being slapped from the right.

In the video seen by Legit.ng, Wike said he was not sure if he would survive when being slapped on the left side of his face, and therefore, he would blow off the head of his attacker.

Wike said: "I am not a born-again Christian. I am a Christian but not a born-again Christian. When they slap you and turn there. I don't know whether I will survive the other one, I will blow your head off."

