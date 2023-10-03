The organisers of the recently concluded BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show reportedly made known the cost of the entire production

At the grand prize presentation ceremony held in Lagos, Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice Nigeria's Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, made the revelation

Furthermore, she disclosed that a whopping total of 1.53 billion votes were cast for the competitive All Stars season

The organisers of the just concluded BBnaija All-Stars reality TV show have reportedly revealed that the entire production cost them N5.5 billion.

At the grand prize presentation ceremony in Lagos, Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice Nigeria's Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, made the announcement.

BBNaija All Stars organisers breaks down production cost for the just concluded season Credit: @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

She also noted that 1.53 billion votes were cast across all voting methods for the recently finished season.

Recall that Ilebaye Odiniya won the show's N120 million grand prize on Sunday, October 1.

With over 30.08 percent of the vote, she beat the other contenders, as Mercy Eke took the first runner-up position with 23.48 percent of the votes.

See a post below

Internet users react to the production cost of BBNaija All Stars

See the comments from netizens:

@teajays:

"One country's entire budget eh!"

@skymandate:

"But, I think BBNaija should also give back to education."

@mercytemitayo2:

"Whatttt. They made money this season oo."

@FodeFacts:

"Why?Can’t they invest this In A more efficient Way?"

@iamsaviour4real:

"Dan money dey this nija God Abeg."

Ilebaye receives N120m PRize Money

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Ilebaye Odiniya, also known as Gen Z Baddie, received her prizes on Tuesday, October 3, after being crowned as the All Stars edition winner on Sunday.

A video showed the moment Ilebaye arrived at the studio as she expressed her excitement over her latest achievement.

During her chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she revealed she had been unable to sleep since her emergence.

Source: Legit.ng