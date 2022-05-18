How to share data on Airtel in 2023: a comprehensive guide

The Me2U service allows its subscribers to send data from one Airtel line to another regardless of where they are. This is an easy process on how to share data on Airtel anytime with your loved ones. Below is a simple guide you can follow to learn how to do it.

Airtel allows you to share a data plan with family and friends across phones, tablets and laptops. Here is the ultimate guide on how to transfer data on Airtel using the Data Me2U service.

How to share data on Airtel using Data Me2U

Me2U, also known as Airtel Data Share, is a special service that allows an Airtel subscriber to show love to another Airtel subscriber by transferring a portion of their existing data allowance to another person.

This means you can buy a bundle and share it with your family members, friends or even colleagues as long as they are on the Airtel network.

Me2U registration

If you are a subscriber on the Airtel network, you don't have to register for the Airtel Me2U service, as every active line can enjoy the service. You just need to change the default PIN that came with the line to a personal and more secure PIN that you can remember easily but one that is difficult for anyone to guess.

How to access Me2U

The Airtel transfer code for the Me2U service is *312#. Therefore, to access the service, dial *312#, then select the "Gift" or "Share Data" option. Thereafter, select "Data Me2U". And that is how to share Airtel data.

Which data bundle plans are available for Me2U?

The regular bundle plans, such as the Weekly/Daily Bundles, Monthly Bundles, and MegaPacks, can be shared using the service.

What is the validity of the shared data bundle?

The shared bundles will have the same validity as the original bundles. For example, if you have a bundle whose validity end date is 20th August 2023, and you share some of that data, the recipient's data will also expire on 20th August 2023.

A woman in a white and black striped crew neck shirt is holding a black smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

How much data can be shared at a time?

You can share a maximum of 200MB with one person.

How many people can I share with?

You can share with a maximum of two recipients daily. This means you can share a maximum of 200MB each with two recipients daily. You can share bundles with the same person again only after that person finishes the first shared bundle.

Do you need to get a special SIM card to use the Me2U service?

No, you do not. No special SIM card is required for the Me2U service, as all newly activated SIMs are automatically data-enabled. However, each SIM must have been KYC-ed, without which data activity will be automatically disabled. Customers are advised to visit the nearest Airtel retail or partner outlets to perform KYC.

How to gift data on Airtel

Data gifting allows you to buy a bundle plan for another Airtel customer by paying with your own airtime. This is different from the Me2U service, as you actually aren't sharing your bundles with someone else. You are buying them their own.

Note: Me2U is possible for only normal bundles, while gifting is possible for all bundle types.

Like with Me2U, to access the code to share data on Airtel, dial *312#, then select the "Gift" or "Share Data" option. Thereafter, select "Data Gifting".

How to borrow data from Airtel

The Airtel credit loan service allows subscribers to borrow data on Airtel. The service allows eligible customers to borrow data on credit and pay it back upon the next recharge. Eligible customers for Airtel borrow data include the following:

Airtel prepaid customers with a registered SIM

Customers who have paid up any previous loan and associated charges

Customers are also considered based on monthly recharge frequency and average spend

You can check eligibility by dialling *500#. If you are ineligible, you will be prompted to recharge at least N100 monthly to qualify for the service.

Here is how to borrow data on Airtel:

Simply dial *500# and select 3 for "Borrow Data". (Remember that *500# is the code for Airtel data borrowing)

It is important to note that:

You can borrow as many times as possible as long as you are within the credit limit.

You can still borrow even if you have previously borrowed airtime and haven't repaid your loan as long as it is within your credit limit.

A service charge of 15% is deducted along with the actual amount for the data.

The loans are recovered when customers recharge their accounts via any channel.

How do you share 1GB data from Airtel to Airtel?

To share 1GB of data, dial *312# and select the option for gifting or Me2U.

Now you have all the information you need concerning how to share data on Airtel. Remember, Me2U allows you to share already purchased bundles, while the gifting service allows you to purchase bundles for another person using your airtime.

