Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan touched down in Nigeria on Friday, May 10 and headed for a special visit to a school in Abuja

Reports disclosed that the royals landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday morning and were received by top government officials

The royal couple are visiting Nigeria for the first time at the invitation of the Nigerian military

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Nigeria for their 3-day tour to promote the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle landed in Nigeria on Friday morning and visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their visit to the West African country on Friday, May 10.

The Invictus Games, was an initiative Prince Harry founded to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans, including Nigerian soldiers engaged in a 14-year conflict against Islamic extremists.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Abuja school

As reported by Yahoo, Meghan Markle shared some sweet updates about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as she and Prince Harry kicked off their three-day tour of Nigeria with a visit to a local school, supported by their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, were pictured arriving at the school, where they were greeted with hugs and a welcome banner fringed with flowers reading, "We Are Honored To Have You!" along with a performance by local singers and dancers, People reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they received a warm welcome at Lightway Academy in Abuja, with the couple taking time to chat with students and receiving beaded necklaces as gifts.

As they stopped at a kindergarten class, where children aged two to five danced and sung songs for them, Harry asked them: "Is singing and dancing your favourite class?"

A video of their arrival was shared by The Punch via its X page.

Watch the video of the royal couple's arrival below:

