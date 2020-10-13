Who are Patrick Mahomes' parents: Meet his mother and father

The National Football League (NFL) brings fans from different parts of the world together to celebrate football. Only the crème de la crème athletes get to participate in NFL games and Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is among these athletes. He is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Naturally, fans are curious to know who Patrick Mahomes' parents are because they gave the world a talented footballer.

Patrick Mahomes' parents have been supportive of their son’s talent over the years. His father is a former athlete, while his mother is an event planner. Although the two are no longer together, they are actively involved in their son’s life and are his biggest cheerleaders.

Who are Patrick Mahomes’ parents?

The football quarterback's father's name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr, while his mother is Randi Martin. Patrick Mahomes' parents divorced in 2006 but are still involved in their children's lives.

Patrick Mahomes' father

Full name: Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9th August 1970

9th August 1970 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bryan, Texas, United States of America

Bryan, Texas, United States of America Current residence: Texas, United States of America

Texas, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’ 4”

6’ 4” Height in centimetres: 193

193 Weight in pounds: 174

174 Weight in kilogrammes: 79

79 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Randi Martin

Randi Martin Children: 2

2 Alma mater: Lindale High School

Lindale High School Profession: Former baseball pitcher

Former baseball pitcher Instagram: @silky__p

Mahomes is named after his dad, Patrick Lavon Mahomes, a former athlete. He was a professional baseball pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1992 to 2003. The former athlete went to Lindale High School.

Career

The quarterback's father started his professional baseball career in the 1980s. In 1988, he joined the Elizabethton Twins as a pitcher and made his major league debut in 1992. In 1996, he was traded to the Red Sox for pitcher Brian Looney.

During his time with the Boston Red Sox, the baseball player pitched 21 games. He left the team in June 1997. He then joined the Yokohama BayStars until 1998. In December that year, he joined New York Mets. He appeared in 92 regular-season games before becoming a free agent in December 2000.

In January 2001, he joined Texas Rangers and was with the team until November that year. In January 2002, he signed with the Chicago Cubs and left in October that year. In January 2003, he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates and played his final MLB season.

In 2004, he pitched for three organisations. These were Edmonton Trappers, the Albuquerque Isotopes, and Nashville. In 2006, he went back to the independent leagues. In the 2007 season, he was with the Sioux Falls Canaries and later, the Toronto Blue Jays.

He also signed with the Syracuse Chiefs and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. He is now a retired baseball player.

Height and weight

The quarterback's father is 6’ 4” or 193 centimetres tall, and he weighs about 174 pounds or 79 kilogrammes. He has black hair and eyes.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' mother?

Full name: Randi Gail Martin

Randi Gail Martin Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th June 1972

25th June 1972 Age: 49 years (as of April 2022)

49 years (as of April 2022) Place of birth: Tyler, Texas, United States of America

Tyler, Texas, United States of America Current residence: Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America

Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilogrammes: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Patrick Lavon Mahomes

Patrick Lavon Mahomes Children: 3

3 Father: Randy Martin

Randy Martin Mother: Debbie Bates Martin

Debbie Bates Martin Alma mater: Texas High School

Texas High School Profession: Event planner and homemaker

Event planner and homemaker Instagram: @randimahomes

The quarterback's mother is Randi Gail Martin. People best know her as a vocal lady who is extremely protective of her family.

Randi was born and raised in Texas but now resides in Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America. Her father's name is Randy Martin, and her mother is Debbie Bates Martin.

Her father was a school principal who was keen on his kids' academic performance. She went to Texas High School.

Not much is known about Randi's career, except that she is an event planner. People know her because of her close relationship with her children and her undying support for the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback.

Height and weight

Randi is 5' 8" or 173 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilogrammes. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

How old are Patrick Mahomes' parents?

The athlete's father is 51 years old as of 2022. He was born on 9th August 1970, and his Zodiac sign is Leo. On the other hand, his mother is 49 years old as of 2022. She was born on 25th June 1972, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

What nationality are Patrick Mahomes' parents?

Patrick Mahomes' parents' nationality is American. His father was born in Bryan, Texas, United States of America. On the other hand, his mother was born in Tyler, Texas, United States of America.

What is Mahomes' ethnic background?

The athlete is of mixed ethnicity. His father is of African-American descent, while his mother is of White descent.

Marriage and divorce

Patrick Mahomes' mom and dad got married in the 1990s. Their union was blessed with two boys. Their first son, a well-known football quarterback, was born on 17th September 1995. Their second son is called Jackson. He was born on 15th May 2000.

Patrick Mahomes' brother is a social media star. He is best known for creating content on TikTok.

In 2006, the former baseball pitcher and Randy got divorced. After the divorce, Randi got into another relationship. She gave birth to a daughter named Mia Randall on 12th July 2011. Mia is a YouTuber who goes by the name Mia Bliss.

Post-divorce relationship

After Patrick Mahomes' mom and dad divorced, they co-parented their boys. Both are supportive of their children's interests and talents. They often watch their quarterback son's games as a family.

Family drama

Recently, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback following his engagement to Brittany Matthews. The athlete and Matthews have been a couple for some time now, but not all fans love their relationship. They started going out in their sophomore year of high school.

During the 2021/2022 season, there was a rumour that the quarterback had asked his brother Jackson and fiancée not to attend his games. This was after Jackson was spotted riding a mechanical bull with an unidentified girl after the Chiefs lost in the AFC Championship game.

During a Texas Tech game, the athlete addressed people who constantly criticised his fiancée. He stated that he loves her deeply and people should stop hating on her.

The rumours of him prohibiting his loved ones from attending his games pushed Randi Martin to respond. The athlete's mother rubbished the speculations and asked people to leave her family alone.

Patrick Mahomes' parents are supportive of their children and often attend their quarterback's son's games as a family despite being divorced. The two are proud of their children and want the best for them.

