Dangote Suagr refinery said the company employs over 7,000 workers yearly

It restated that the company is the second-largest employer of labour in Nigeria

It assured about 300,000 direct and indirect jobs after completing BIP

The Backward Integration Project at Dangote Sugar Refinery in Numan, Adamawa State, employs no fewer than 7,000 people annually.

Bello Dan-Musa, group general manager of operations for the company, said this during a media during a tour of the facility in Numan.

Legit.ng had reported that Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Sylvain Judex, announced that the company plans an ambitious annual production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of sugar, galvanized by their recent merger and expansion initiatives.

More than 7,000 workers employed

Dan-Musa said thousands of young people work for the company directly while more than 7,000 young people were employed at its busiest point during the production season.

The GMG cited Dangote Group as the second-largest employer of labour in Nigeria behind the government in a statement.

Dan-Musa claims that for the sugarcane grown outside its borders under the DSR Numan out-growers programme, the business paid the outside growers more than N500 million.

According to the announcement, the DSR Numan refinery's current capacity of 4,800 tonnes of cane per day would be increased to 6,000 TCD by the end of 2023, 9,800 TCD by 2024, and then 15,000 TCD.

He said:

“Dangote Sugar Refinery Numan has contributed immensely to the realisation of the Backward Integration programme of the Federal Government. It is the largest producer of household and commercial sugar.”

The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said upon completion of the BIP projects, his sugar company will be able to create about 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, with positive multiplier effects on the national economy.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Chinnaya Judex stated during the media tour that the growth push had made tremendous progress.

