Emmanuel Obasi, ex-husband of actress Judy Austin, made a bold declaration after a court appearance on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Obasi posted a video on Facebook showing him celebrating with food right after leaving the courtroom

The court session was part of an ongoing legal dispute involving a ₦1 billion defamation suit linked to Judy Austin

Emmanuel Obasi, the former husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, was in high spirits on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, after attending a court session connected to the ongoing legal battle surrounding his ex-wife.

Shortly after leaving the courthouse, Obasi posted a video on Facebook, filming himself at a table spread with food, including white rice and plantain, while making bold claims about how the day had gone.

Emmanuel Obasi celebrates with supporters following court appearance involving Nollywood actress Judy Austin. Photo: mreobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi celebrates after courtroom appearance

In the video, Emmanuel Obasi declared that he and those around him had earned a moment of victory, taking particular aim at critics who had previously questioned him when he chose to speak publicly about the matter.

He suggested that the proceedings had vindicated his position, even claiming that the judge had taken to addressing Judy Austin as "Madam fan" during the session.

In his words:

"More than sauce. When I say it is not by cho cho cho, some people are doubting me. As you can see now, we are live and direct. We are celebrating. Yes. We are celebrating ourselves here. We are celebrating ourselves here, as you can see. We just came out of court. Oh, our table was filled up with a lot of stuff. Yes. After the court proceeding, we are celebrating here. We have put them to shame. You know that's white rice and plantain. Their shame started shaming me. Even the judge started calling her Madam fan, Madam fan."

Emmanuel Obasi shares post-court reaction following latest hearing in legal dispute with Judy Austin. Photo: mreobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The legal dispute behind Emmanuel Obasi's celebration

The court session falls within a wider legal dispute involving Judy Austin, who filed a ₦1 billion defamation suit against Obasi and actress Rita Edochie.

The case had previously been adjourned to 24 November 2026, making Tuesday's appearance a significant date in the proceedings.

Judy Austin is now married to actor Yul Edochie, and the public disagreements between her and Obasi have played out largely on social media over an extended period.

While Obasi's video captures his upbeat mood following the hearing, no official court ruling or detailed record of the session's outcome was included in his video.

Watch Emmanuel Obasi's Facebook video below:

Emmanuel Obasi fires back at Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, responded after she took him to court over their children’s custody and his online activity.

In an Instagram video, Obasi appeared to flaunt his property and several cars while saying he was prepared for the legal proceedings.

He also stated that he was looking forward to the September 29 court date and insisted that no one would take his children away from him.

Source: Legit.ng