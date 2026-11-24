Romantic Hausa novels (known in Hausa literary circles as littattafan soyayya) span everything from classic printed pamphlets sold in Kano markets to serialised Wattpad epics racking up hundreds of thousands of reads. Primarily written by women and focused on the inner lives of Hausa women, these novels are romantic or familial dramas that have built a passionate, global readership. Whether you are new to the genre or a seasoned reader searching for your next sabbin romantic Hausa novel, this list brings together the most beloved and widely read titles, from landmark classics to the hottest new releases.

Bookshelves of library books stand reflected in the media center of the Newfield Elementary School on August 31, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: John Moore

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Key takeaways

Balaraba Ramat Yakubu's Alhaki Kuykuyo Ne is one of the best-known classics of the soyayya genre and was translated into English in 2012.

is one of the best-known classics of the genre and was in 2012. Zaynab Alkali is widely regarded as the first female novelist from Northern Nigeria, and her English-language debut The Stillborn won the ANA prose prize in 1985.

from Northern Nigeria, and her English-language debut won the ANA prose prize in 1985. Idan An Ciza by Jamila Umar is one of the most-read romantic Hausa novels on Wattpad, with over 200 chapters available free in 2026.

by Jamila Umar is one of the on Wattpad, with over 200 chapters available free in 2026. Wattpad author Mamuhgee's novel Dawood has accumulated over 551,000 reads , making it one of the most-read Hausa novels on the platform.

has accumulated , making it one of the most-read Hausa novels on the platform. Fans searching for complete romantic Hausa novels will find fully finished stories by ZeeYabour, Mamuhgee, Azizat Hamza, and Jamila Umar on Wattpad, with several also on ArewaBooks.

The best romantic Hausa novels to read right now

Romantic Hausa novels sit at the intersection of love, family drama, and vivid cultural identity. The titles below are ordered with the most widely recognised works first, followed by the platform favourites that have made the genre a fixture on Wattpad and ArewaBooks.

Alhaki Kuykuyo Ne (Sin is a Puppy That Follows You Home) by Balaraba Ramat Yakubu

Author: Balaraba Ramat Yakubu

Balaraba Ramat Yakubu Originally published: 1990

1990 Language: Hausa (English translation published 2012)

Hausa (English translation published 2012) Genre: Romance/social drama

Romance/social drama Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Where to read: Print; translated edition via Blaft Publications

Balaraba Ramat Yakubu, born in 1959, is a Nigerian author who writes in Hausa and is a leader in the genre of "love literature"; she is one of the very few Hausa-language writers whose work has been translated into English. She has also worked as a screenwriter, producer, and director of Kannywood films, and her stories have focused on issues such as forced marriages and women's education.

Her 1990 novel, Alhaki Kuykuyo Ne, was translated into English and published in India in 2012, while her numerous other books have been subjects of study and research in many universities. The translation, by Bayero University academic Aliyu Kamal, is believed to be the first full translation of a soyayya novel published internationally, and her fiction remains essential reading for anyone exploring romantic Hausa novels.

The Stillborn by Zaynab Alkali

Author: Zaynab Alkali

Zaynab Alkali Date of birth: 1950

1950 Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Published: 1984

1984 Genre: Women's literary fiction (written in English)

Women's literary fiction (written in English) Where to read: Print (Longman Drumbeat series)

Zaynab Alkali is a Nigerian novelist, short-story writer, poet and academic, widely recognised as the first female novelist from Northern Nigeria. Born in 1950 in Tura-Wazila, Borno State, she attended Queen Elizabeth Secondary School in Ilorin before going to university. She earned her first degree from Bayero University, Kano, in 1978 and later a doctorate from the same university, and built a long career in academia teaching English, African Literature and Creative Writing.

Her breakthrough novel, The Stillborn, was published in 1984 and won the Association of Nigerian Authors' prose prize in 1985. The novel examines women's aspirations, marriage, education, and the tensions between tradition and modern life. Although it is written in English rather than Hausa, it earns its place here as a landmark love-and-marriage story by a northern Nigerian woman.

Idan An Ciza by Jamila Umar (Janafty)

Miami, Florida, Little Haiti Book Festival, two women authors at the book vendor table. Photo: Jeffrey

Source: Getty Images

Author: Jamila Umar (pen name: Janafty)

Jamila Umar (pen name: Janafty) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romantic drama/class conflict

Romantic drama/class conflict Status: Complete

Complete Where to read: Wattpad · ArewaBooks · Ashwar Media Hausa

Idan An Ciza tells the story of two star-crossed characters who grew up in vastly different backgrounds: Fatima Mimi, the daughter of a wealthy army general, and Mansoor Aji, the son of a maid. Ten years earlier, Mimi's father separated the young lovers and threatened Aji never to contact his daughter again. Now a successful football captain, Mansoor Aji returns, but the question is whether he comes back for love or revenge.

This hot romantic Hausa novel is complete at over 200 chapters and is one of the most discussed sabbin titles of 2024–2026. Published in its downloadable form on 6 February 2026, the story spans 208 chapters.

Matar Gwamna (The Governor's Wife) by Azizat Hamza

Author: Azizat Hamza

Azizat Hamza Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Political romance

Political romance Status: Complete (3 books)

Complete (3 books) Where to read: Wattpad · ArewaBooks

Matar Gwamna is a political romance that follows the story of Governor Saifuddeen Kachallah of the fictionalised Congo State, who becomes governor after the sudden death of his predecessor. Asiya Shahidah Faruq, a vibrant young journalist, believes Kachallah is corrupt and lacks empathy, but in an unexpected twist of fate, her life becomes entangled with the governor's.

Ranked among the best romance Hausa novels by Tsamiya Novels in 2024, Matar Gwamna blends political intrigue with slow-burn romance across three complete books. It is a must-read for fans of romantic Hausa novels complete.

FETTA by ZeeYabour

Author: ZeeYabour (Wattpad handle)

ZeeYabour (Wattpad handle) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romance/coming-of-age

Romance/coming-of-age Status: Complete (97 parts)

Complete (97 parts) Where to read: Wattpad

FETTA is a completed Hausa novel by ZeeYabour, described as the story of a young woman who grew up in poverty and hardship, with over 380,000 reads and 30,600 votes on Wattpad. The novel spans 97 chapters and is one of the most-voted Hausa romances on the platform.

The story centres on Fetta, a girl raised by a devoted single father in Kano, whose path crosses that of Suraj in a romance built through misunderstanding, class tension, and deep emotional pull. It is consistently recommended in "best romantic Hausa novels complete" reading lists across social media.

Dawood by Mamuhgee

Author: Mamuhgee (Wattpad handle)

Mamuhgee (Wattpad handle) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romance/life-changing drama

Romance/life-changing drama Status: Complete (48 parts)

Complete (48 parts) Where to read: Wattpad

Dawood by Mamuhgee is a completed romance described as "limitlessly love," accumulating over 551,000 reads and 51,400 votes, the highest read count among Mamuhgee's catalogue on Wattpad. It is a rare milestone for any Hausa-language novel on a global platform.

Mamuhgee is a prolific Wattpad writer whose other completed Hausa novels include Dacewa (378K reads) and Taura Biyu (290K reads). Dawood remains her signature work and an unmissable entry on any hausa novels reading list.

Rabo…Inya Rantse! by H_jeeddah

Author: H_jeeddah (Wattpad handle)

H_jeeddah (Wattpad handle) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romance/family drama/tears

Romance/family drama/tears Status: Complete (46 parts)

Complete (46 parts) Where to read: Wattpad

Rabo…Inya Rantse! by H_jeeddah has earned over 135,000 reads and 12,500 votes across 46 parts on Wattpad, tagged with romance, tears, and families. The title, which loosely translates to "Destiny… If He Swears!", captures the fatalistic, deeply emotional tone of the story.

This is a fan favourite among readers who enjoy emotional romances where love, destiny, and family pressure collide. Its completed status makes it ideal for a weekend binge.

Zagon Ƙasa by KhadeejaCandy

Author: KhadeejaCandy (Wattpad handle)

KhadeejaCandy (Wattpad handle) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romance/thriller/family saga

Romance/thriller/family saga Status: Complete (37 parts)

Complete (37 parts) Where to read: Wattpad

Zagon Ƙasa by KhadeejaCandy has amassed over 103,000 reads and 8,200 votes across 37 parts. The title loosely translates as "sabotage", and the story is pitched as a "green snake under green grass" tale about people with two faces, built on tension, scheming, love, tears, and revenge.

It follows three interlinked families (the Namras, the Hilals and the Kalsoom clan) whose lives become entangled through secrets and betrayal. The novel is beloved for its suspenseful plotting layered into its romance, making it a top pick for fans of hot romantic Hausa novel complete on Wattpad.

Mr and Mrs Maidoki by Azizat Hamza

Author: Azizat Hamza

Azizat Hamza Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romantic comedy/family drama

Romantic comedy/family drama Status: Complete

Complete Where to read: Wattpad · ArewaBooks

In Mr and Mrs Maidoki, after their 10th-anniversary dinner ends in a public scandal, Bilikis and Adam Maidoki are banished by their affluent family to a remote village for six months. The setup, a modern couple forced into a simpler life, brings warmth, humour, and rekindled love to the page.

Azizat Hamza is one of the most celebrated contemporary voices in romantic Hausa fiction, with both Matar Gwamna and Mr and Mrs Maidoki recommended by Zikoko as essential reads in 2025.

Ku Dube Mu by Batul Mamman

Author: Batul Mamman

Batul Mamman Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Genre: Romance/women's resilience

Romance/women's resilience Status: Available on Wattpad

Available on Wattpad Where to read: Wattpad

Ku Dube Mu revolves around the lives of soldiers' wives in Nigeria. Maryam's life takes a tragic turn when her husband is presumed dead on a mission in Liberia, leaving her to raise their young children alone. As she grapples with grief, family challenges, and the sudden blindness inflicted on her by her stepsister, Maryam's resilience is put to the test.

This is one of the most emotionally powerful of the new generation of Hausa novels: a story about love, loss, and survival that resonates long after the final chapter. It is a strong recommendation for readers seeking women-centred stories with real emotional depth.

FAQs

What are romantic Hausa novels called?

Romantic Hausa novels are traditionally called littattafan soyayya, which literally translates to "love literature". They are primarily, though not exclusively, written by women and are generally romantic or familial dramas that focus on the inner lives of Hausa women. The genre has expanded significantly onto digital platforms like Wattpad since the 2010s.

Where can I read complete romantic Hausa novels for free?

The two main platforms for free, complete Hausa novels are Wattpad and ArewaBooks. While littattafan soyayya novels were not traditionally available online, this changed with the increase of internet access among regions with Hausa readers. Ashwar Media Hausa also hosts downloadable complete novels, including Idan An Ciza.

Who is the most famous Hausa romance novelist?

Hajiya Balaraba Ramat Yakubu is a pioneer Hausa novelist and filmmaker and is widely regarded as one of the genre's best-known names. She founded the women-only Hausa writers' club "Kallabi Writers" in July 2008, starting with 38 members mainly from Kano, where she is revered as a mother and mentor of emerging authors.

Is Zaynab Alkali's The Stillborn a romantic novel?

The Stillborn was published in English in 1984 and won the Association of Nigerian Authors' prose prize in 1985. It examines women's aspirations, marriage, education, and the tensions between tradition and modern life, themes central to romantic Hausa fiction. While literary in tone, its love story and women-centred narrative make it a natural companion to the soyayya genre.

Are there romantic Hausa novels in English?

Yes. Balaraba Ramat Yakubu is one of the very few Hausa-language writers whose work has been translated into English. Her novel Alhaki Kuykuyo Ne was published in English as Sin is a Puppy That Follows You Home by Blaft Publications in 2012. Since the 2010s, some novels have also been translated into other languages, and many Wattpad Hausa authors write in a bilingual Hausa-English style accessible to a wider audience.

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