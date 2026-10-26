Kylian Mbappé's net worth is estimated at $250 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes — making him one of the wealthiest footballers on the planet. That fortune is being built on three pillars: a record-breaking Real Madrid contract, one of the most valuable endorsement portfolios in sport, and a growing business empire that stretches from French football ownership to health technology.

Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF. Photo: Josep LAGO (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Mbappé's net worth is estimated at $250 million .

. His base weekly salary at Real Madrid is €600,962 , with a four-year contract running until June 2029 .

at Real Madrid is , with a four-year contract running until . Endorsement deals add a further $30–$40 million per year; commercial partners include Nike, Hublot, Dior, Oakley, EA Sports, and Accor .

per year; commercial partners include and . He is the all-time World Cup record scorer with 22 goals across three tournaments (2018, 2022, and 2026), surpassing Lionel Messi's career tally.

with across three tournaments (2018, 2022, and 2026), surpassing Lionel Messi's career tally. Through his company Coalition Capital, he acquired an 80% majority stake in French club SM Caen in 2024.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Kylian Mbappé Lottin Date of birth 20 December 1998 Age 27 Nationality French Place of birth Paris, France Height 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) Position Forward Current club Real Madrid Shirt number 10 Net worth (est.) $250 million Weekly salary (base) €600,962 Contract expiry June 2029 Social media @KMbappe

Is Mbappé a billionaire or a millionaire?

Mbappé's estimated net worth is around $250 million in 2026, derived from contracts, endorsements, investments, and business ventures. He is very much a millionaire — a nine-figure one — but not yet a billionaire. At 27, his salary, endorsements, and investments keep his annual income close to $100 million, placing him among the world's highest-earning athletes.

How much is Mbappé paid a week?

Mbappé earns a base weekly salary of €600,962 (approximately $655,000) at Real Madrid, making him the highest earner in La Liga. However, his base salary tells only part of the story.

Top five facts about Mbappe. Photo: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images (modified by author)

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His gross annual base salary is around €31.25 million, supplemented by a €150 million signing-on bonus amortised over five years, equivalent to €30 million annually. This brings his total guaranteed annual package to approximately €61.25 million. Mbappé Live states:

Mbappé is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid and one of the top earners in world football. His total annual compensation at the Bernabéu reaches approximately $83 million per year when base salary and bonuses are combined.

On top of that, he retains 80% of his image rights, giving him significant additional income alongside his salary.

How much is Mbappé's salary in Naira?

At a base weekly wage of approximately €600,962 — and using an approximate exchange rate of ₦1,600 per euro — Mbappé's weekly earnings translate to roughly ₦961 million per week, or close to ₦50 billion per year in base salary alone. Exchange rates fluctuate; this is an approximate figure for illustration.

Mbappé's commercial empire: endorsements and brands

Mbappé's endorsement portfolio is one of the strongest in global sport. His long-standing partnership with Nike remains the cornerstone of his commercial profile, while luxury watchmaker Hublot signed him as a brand ambassador in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe applauds fans during warm-ups before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo: Alex Caparros

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The Real Madrid forward has worked closely with Dior, appearing in high-profile fashion campaigns including the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Beyond fashion and luxury goods, he has partnered with EA Sports and hospitality giant Accor.

His endorsement timeline at a glance:

2013 — Nike (foundational partnership, ongoing)

— Nike (foundational partnership, ongoing) 2018 — Hublot (luxury watches)

— Hublot (luxury watches) 2020 — EA Sports (global gaming profile)

— EA Sports (global gaming profile) 2021 — Dior (fashion and fragrance)

— Dior (fashion and fragrance) 2022 — Oakley (eyewear)

— Oakley (eyewear) 2024 — Accor (hospitality)

His endorsement earnings have been estimated at around $25–40 million annually, making him one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Business investments: the Coalition Capital empire

Mbappé has spent recent years assembling a portfolio of companies rather than simply collecting endorsement fees. The pattern across almost every deal is the same: Mbappé takes equity, then adds an ambassadorship on top, so the investment and the endorsement reinforce each other.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig. Photo: Maria Gracia Jimenez

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His verified investments include:

SM Caen — majority football club ownership via Coalition Capital

— majority football club ownership via Coalition Capital Sorare — fantasy sports platform with blockchain collectables

— fantasy sports platform with blockchain collectables Alan — French health-technology company

— French health-technology company Zebra Valley — media and content company focused on sports and gaming

Through his investment company Coalition Capital, he backed the fantasy sports platform Sorare, the health-tech company Alan, and the French football club SM Caen. He also launched Zebra Valley, a media and content company focused on sports, entertainment, and gaming.

Mbappé took over as majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club SM Caen in July 2024, acquiring 80% of the shares through Coalition Capital, replacing US investment fund Oaktree. No official fee was released, but French media reports put the acquisition at €15–20 million.

The investment has not been without difficulties. In early 2025, the club sacked Nicolas Seube, a former defender regarded as a Caen institution. The club subsequently finished 18th in Ligue 2 and was relegated.

Kylian Mbappe after the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and RB Leipzig. Photo: Angel Martinez

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Despite these setbacks, chairman Ziad Hammoud outlined his vision for the club, telling Malay Mail:

We are determined to create an environment where young talent can flourish and where the club can defend its identity with strength and ambition.

Mbappé's house and cars

Where does Mbappé live?

In Paris, Kylian Mbappé bought a lavish apartment during his PSG years. The property features 12 bedrooms, a basketball court, and a Turkish bath, and reportedly cost around £8 million.

For his Madrid life, he acquired the luxurious residence previously owned by Gareth Bale in La Finca, one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the capital, for €11 million. The property sits on 3,000 m² of land with 1,100 m² of living space, eight bedrooms, a heated indoor pool, sauna, spa, a private golf course, a football pitch, and parking for seven cars.

How many cars does Mbappé have?

Mbappé only obtained his driver's licence in early March 2026 — despite boasting a car collection exceeding $2.3 million, featuring high-end Ferraris and sponsored vehicles.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal in the Week 9 La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC. Photo: Burak Akbulut

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His garage is dominated by Italian supercars, including a Ferrari 488 Pista (valued between $331,000 and $500,000) and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale (approx. £400,000). Through Real Madrid's BMW partnership, he received a customised BMW i7 M70 electric sedan. Practical additions include a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Volkswagen Tiguan, Touareg, and Multivan.

Mbappé stats and World Cup goals

Mbappé has scored 442 goals and registered 179 assists in 585 career appearances for club and country, winning 18 trophies.

World Cup records

Mbappé is the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, with 22 goals across three tournament editions: four in 2018, eight in 2022 and ten in 2026.

He is also the only player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice. At the 2026 tournament, he scored 10 goals in eight appearances to claim the Golden Ball.

Fox Sports highlighted the milestone:

Mbappé reached a historic milestone of 22 career World Cup goals for France across 22 match appearances. By comparison, Messi scored his 21st goal in his 31st World Cup appearance for Argentina at the age of 39.

In club football, he is the all-time top goalscorer for Paris Saint-Germain (256 goals) and the France national team (67 goals).

Kylian Mbappe warms up prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC. Photo: Oscar DEL

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

PSG legal dispute resolved — but new battles emerge

Mbappé's lengthy legal dispute with PSG concluded in early 2026, with the Parisian club paying him €60.9 million in settlement nearly two years after the conflict began.

The amount covered a wide range of missing payments, including €36.6 million representing the final instalment of a massive signing bonus, and €17.25 million in unpaid salaries for April, May, and June 2024.

In a more recent development this October 2026, Mbappé reached a settlement with the legal team that represented him in the PSG case, after a dispute over success fees. The lawyers had initially sought €6.2 million in additional payment.

Separately, PSG won a related legal battle: the investigation into alleged moral harassment against Mbappé resulted in a dismissal of the case.

Kylian Mbappe looks on before the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match between AS Roma and Real Madrid C.F. Photo: Tullio M. Puglia

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FAQs

What is Mbappé's net worth? As of June 2026, Mbappé's net worth is estimated at around $250 million. Is Mbappé a billionaire? No — he is a millionaire with an estimated nine-figure fortune, but has not reached billionaire status yet. How much does Mbappé earn per week? The French football player earns €600,000 per week at Real Madrid, making him the club's highest-paid player. How many World Cup goals does Mbappé have? Mbappé is the highest-scoring player in FIFA World Cup history with 22 goals. Does Mbappé own a football club? Yes — through his investment company Coalition Capital, he acquired a majority stake in French club Stade Malherbe Caen in 2024. Does Mbappé drive a car? Mbappé only acquired his driver's licence in early March 2026, explaining his previous reliance on chauffeurs despite his opulent car collection. Where does Mbappé live? He owns property in La Moraleja, an affluent district north of Madrid, and holds real estate in Paris. What are Mbappé's main endorsement deals? His commercial partners include Nike, Hublot, Dior, Oakley, EA Sports, and hospitality company Accor.

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Source: Legit.ng