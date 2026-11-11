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Who is the richest member of the off campus cast — actors ranked by their net worths and salaries
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Who is the richest member of the off campus cast — actors ranked by their net worths and salaries

by  Simon Ayub
8 min read

The Off Campus cast is led by one actor who stands clearly above his co-stars in estimated wealth: Antonio Cipriano, whose net worth is put at roughly $3 million, built across Broadway, streaming television, and music before he ever set foot on the Briar U set. The Amazon Prime Video hockey-romance series, which premiered on 13 May 2026, assembled seven main cast members whose fortunes range from $1 million to $3 million.

Bar chart ranking Off Campus cast members by net worth, topped by Antonio Cipriano at $3 million.
Rank of the richest members of the “Off Campus” cast, led by Antonio Cipriano. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Don Arnold, Don Arnold, Gilbert Flores, Theo Wargo (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Antonio Cipriano tops the Off Campus cast with an estimated net worth of around $3 million, drawing on Broadway, television, and music income.
  • Ella Bright and Josh Heuston are the joint runners-up at roughly $2 million each, despite being at very different stages of their careers.
  • The combined estimated wealth of all seven cast members spans from roughly $1 million at the lower end to $3 million at the top.
  • Mika Abdalla and Belmont Cameli both sit at around $1–1.5 million, with both stars' earnings expected to grow following the show's success.
  • Jalen Thomas Brooks is the least wealthy cast member at around $1 million, though his Emmy-winning drama The Pitt has already elevated his profile considerably.

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Off Campus cast ranked by net worth

The series stars Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Stephen Kalyn, and Josh Heuston. Our rankings are based on estimated net worth figures drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, Celebznote, Celebsline, and other entertainment-industry trackers.

Rank

Actor

Character

Est. Net Worth

Notable Credits

1

Antonio Cipriano

John Logan

$3 million

Jagged Little Pill, National Treasure: Edge of History

2

Josh Heuston

Justin Kohl

$2 million

Heartbreak High, Dune: Prophecy

3

Ella Bright

Hannah Wells

$2 million

Malory Towers, The Crown

4

Mika Abdalla

Allie Hayes

$1.5 million

Project Mc², Off Campus

5

Belmont Cameli

Garrett Graham

$1.5 million

Saved by the Bell, Along for the Ride

6

Stephen Kalyn

Dean Di Laurentis

$1 million

Gen V, Essex County

7

Jalen Thomas Brooks

John Tucker

$1 million

The Pitt, Walker

7. Jalen Thomas Brooks ($1 million)

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Jalen Thomas Brooks with long curly hair and a beard, in a black jacket, at the Off Campus premiere in Los Angeles, 2026
Jalen Thomas Brooks attends the premiere of Off Campus at Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jalen Thomas Brooks
  • Date of birth: 12 October 2001
  • Age: 25 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, writer
  • Role in Off Campus: John Tucker
  • Instagram: @jalenbrooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks is an American actor who shot to fame portraying Nurse Mateo Diaz on HBO Max's acclaimed medical drama The Pitt, which won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

His next major role was John Tucker in Prime Video's Off Campus. Born on 12 October 2001 in Los Angeles and raised in Las Vegas, Brooks has also appeared in the horror film Thanksgiving (2023) and Walker on The CW. At 24, he had already been part of high-profile, critically acclaimed series that significantly raised his acting fees, with an estimated net worth of around $1 million as of 2026.

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6. Stephen Kalyn ($1 million)

Stephen Kalyn in a brown suit and cream shirt standing in front of an Amazon Upfront backdrop in New York, 2026
Stephen Kalyn attends the Amazon Upfront at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stephen Thomas Kalyn
  • Date of birth: 24 April 1998
  • Age: 28 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: Canadian
  • Profession: Actor
  • Role in Off Campus: Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis
  • Instagram: @stephenkalyn

Stephen Thomas Kalyn, born 24 April 1998, is a Canadian actor from Toronto, Ontario, who starred as Dean Di Laurentis in Off Campus.

He earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination as part of the ensemble cast of the mini-series Essex County and has appeared on television shows such as Transplant, Accused, and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. His estimated net worth stands at $1 million as of 2026, earned primarily through television and film roles across Canadian and American productions.

5. Belmont Cameli ($1.5 million)

Belmont Cameli with dark wavy hair smiling broadly in a black shirt at a film premiere in New York, 2025
Belmont Cameli at The Alto Knights New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Belmont Cameli
  • Date of birth: 28 February 1998
  • Age: 28 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, model
  • Role in Off Campus: Garrett Graham
  • Instagram: @belmontcameli

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Belmont Cameli is an American actor born on 28 February 1998 in Naperville, Illinois. He initially studied business at the University of Illinois before dropping out to pursue modelling and acting, making his television debut in Empire in 2018. He gained wider recognition for his role as Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot.

Reported net worth figures for Cameli vary widely, with some outlets estimating as low as $500,000 and others as high as $5 million; a reasonable estimate, accounting for his television residuals, streaming film salaries, and modelling background, places his net worth at around $1–2 million as of 2026. His Along for the Ride credit on Netflix and his lead role in Off Campus have significantly raised his market value.

4. Mika Abdalla ($1.5 million)

Mika Abdalla with long brown hair in a black halter top in front of a blue Amazon backdrop in New York, 2026
Mika Abdalla attends the 2026 Amazon Upfront at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mikayla Sofia Abdalla
  • Date of birth: 13 May 2000
  • Age: 26 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actress
  • Role in Off Campus: Allie Hayes
  • Instagram: @mikaabdalla

Mika Abdalla is an American actress best known for playing McKeyla McAlister in Netflix's Project Mc² and Allie Hayes in Prime Video's Off Campus. Born in Plano, Texas, on 13 May 2000, she has built a career spanning child acting, teen streaming shows, films, and major new TV roles.

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After high school, she intentionally stepped back from full-time acting to study at UCLA, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy and film. As of May 2026, Abdalla has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, with income stemming primarily from screen acting fees, streaming back-end structures, and select brand partnerships.

3. Ella Bright ($2 million)

Ella Bright with shoulder-length brown hair in a grey blazer and red top in front of a blue Prime backdrop, 2026
Ella Bright at Obsessed Fest at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ella Bright
  • Date of birth: 27 November 2006
  • Age: 19 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: British-American (dual citizenship)
  • Profession: Actress, singer
  • Role in Off Campus: Hannah Wells
  • Instagram: @ellabright

Ella Bright is an American-born British actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Born on 27 November 2006 in New York City, both of her parents are American; Bright spent her earliest years moving between New York and London before her family settled in England, and she holds both American and British citizenship.

Hannah is portrayed by Ella Bright, who previously starred in the BBC series Malory Towers and appeared as 15-year-old Kate Middleton in The Crown's final season. Despite being one of the youngest cast members, her participation in Malory Towers gave her consistent long-form income well before Off Campus catapulted her into the international spotlight.

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2. Josh Heuston ($2 million)

Josh Heuston in a black satin shirt and trousers standing in front of a red GQ Men of the Year backdrop in Sydney, 2026
Josh Heuston attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards celebration at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney. Photo: Don Arnold
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Joshua Heuston
  • Date of birth: 18 November 1996
  • Age: 29 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: Australian
  • Profession: Actor, model
  • Role in Off Campus: Justin Kohl
  • Instagram: @jheuston

Joshua Heuston, born 18 November 1996, is an Australian actor and model. His screen credits include Dive Club (2021), Heartbreak High (2022), and Bali 2002; in December 2022, it was announced that Heuston had been cast as Constantine Corrino in the 2024 HBO Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy.

As of 2026, Josh Heuston has a net worth of around $2 million, with income sources including acting in TV and film, brand modelling, and endorsements. His Heartbreak High role on Netflix (a main role in season 1, then guest appearances in seasons 2 and 3) helped establish his global profile before his Off Campus appearance.

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1. Antonio Cipriano ($3 million)

Antonio Cipriano with curly dark hair and a beard, in a checked blazer over a black shirt, in front of an Amazon backdrop, 2026
Antonio Cipriano attends the Amazon Upfront at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Antonio Cipriano
  • Date of birth: 13 May 2000
  • Age: 26 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, singer
  • Role in Off Campus: John Logan
  • Instagram: @antoniocipriano

Antonio Cipriano is an American actor and singer born on 13 May 2000 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He made his Broadway debut in 2019, originating the role of Phoenix in the musical Jagged Little Pill. Over the years, he has also appeared in National Treasure: Edge of History, Harlan Coben's Shelter, and Pretty Little Liars, in addition to Off Campus.

Antonio Cipriano's net worth is estimated at $3 million USD. His income comes mainly from acting roles on streaming platforms, with Broadway performances and music projects adding to his earnings, alongside a production company he has founded. His multi-hyphenate career across Broadway, television, and music makes him the most financially established member of the Off Campus ensemble.

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FAQs

Who is the richest cast member of Off Campus?

Antonio Cipriano tops the Off Campus cast, with an estimated net worth of $3 million. His income spans Broadway, where he originated the role of Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill, alongside streaming television and music projects, making him the most financially diversified star in the ensemble.

How much does Belmont Cameli earn?

Belmont Cameli's estimated net worth is around $1.5 million as of 2026, with his primary income coming from acting roles in television and film, and annual earnings estimated between $300,000 and $500,000. His leads in Saved by the Bell, Along for the Ride, and Off Campus form the core of his wealth.

Is Off Campus getting a second season?

Off Campus was renewed for a second season on 12 February 2026, before season 1 premiered. Season 2, which centres on Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), premieres on Prime Video on 28 April 2027, with Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli also in the cast.

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Are any Off Campus cast members dating each other in real life?

No relationship between co-stars has been confirmed by the actors or Prime Video. Mika Abdalla was previously engaged to actor Jake Short, whom she met in the film Sex Appeal; the pair split after five years together, according to Marie Claire.

What was Off Campus based on?

Off Campus is based on and adapted from Elle Kennedy's popular book series of the same name. The first season focuses on the romance between music major Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and star hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), following the plot of The Deal, the first novel in Kennedy's Off-Campus series.

We also highlighted facts about the richest actors in the All American cast, including Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook. The ranking compares the cast members’ estimated net worths.

Taye Diggs leads with an estimated fortune of $14 million, built over three decades in stage, film and television. His wealth far exceeds that of most of his co-stars, while the show’s younger actors have been building their own fortunes since the series premiered in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Simon Ayub avatar

Simon Ayub (Project Manager) Simon Ayub is a Content Manager, Strategist, and writer who joined Legit.ng in 2020. He graduated in 2014 with a BSc in Agricultural Economics and is a CPA. Simon has over a decade of experience creating content for Tuko, Yen.com.gh, and other platforms. He works on content encompassing biographies, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Simon was Tuko’s “Writer of the Year” three years running, 2023–2025. In 2023, Simon finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and, in 2024, expanded his skills through Google News Initiative training. You can reach him via simonayub@gmail.com

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