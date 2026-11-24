Prominent APC chieftain Umar Kareem resigned from the ruling party and joined the PDP in Kogi Central

Kareem submitted a formal resignation letter to his APC ward chairman in Okene Local Government Area, citing personal convictions

The defection is expected to shift political conversations in Kogi Central ahead of future electoral contests

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Okene, Kogi State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central has formally received Hon. Umar Kareem, popularly known as Kasco, after he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he had served as a prominent chieftain in Odenk Upogoro Ward, Okene Local Government Area.

Legit.ng gathered on Tuesday, November 24, that Kareem made his exit official through a resignation letter addressed directly to the APC Ward Chairman, in which he announced his withdrawal from the party with immediate effect.

The PDP in Kogi Central welcomes Umar Kareem following his defection from the ruling APC.

Source: Original

In the letter, he said his decision followed extensive consultations, careful reflection on his political journey, and a thorough review of his personal convictions and future ambitions. He acknowledged years of loyalty and contribution to the APC, saying he had invested his time, resources and efforts in the party's growth.

"I firmly believe that political participation should be anchored on mutual respect, fairness, recognition, inclusiveness and a genuine sense of belonging," Kareem wrote in the letter.

He also expressed gratitude for the relationships he built during his time in the APC and wished the party's leadership well going forward.

Kareem joins PDP in Kogi Central

Following his formal exit, Kareem was received into the PDP in Kogi Central, marking what the opposition party described as a strengthening of its political base in the district.

Kareem's defection adds to the PDP's ongoing efforts to consolidate support in an area where the APC has long held dominance.

Nigerians are preparing to head to the polls in 2027 to elect leaders who will steer the country's affairs for the next four years. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The move is expected to trigger significant political discussions in Okene Local Government Area, particularly as parties across the district continue to manage internal alignments ahead of future elections. Kareem's standing as a known figure within APC circles makes his switch a development that rivals are likely to monitor closely.

According to political observers, his reception into the PDP represents one of the more visible shifts in Kogi Central's current political landscape, as realignments between the ruling party and the opposition continue to reshape the region's electoral outlook.

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PDP unveils Kogi Central campaign team

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP in Kogi Central Senatorial District inaugurated a campaign organisation to coordinate its preparations for the 2027 elections, with leadership calling for aggressive grassroots outreach across all wards and polling units in the district.

The inauguration took place under the leadership of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

Source: Legit.ng