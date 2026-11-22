Saudi Arabia's authorities have published a list of public decency rules that carry financial penalties for anyone who breaks them

Offences range from playing loud music during prayer times to skipping queues, with fines starting from as low as 50 Saudi riyals

The penalties differ based on the severity of each offence, with the heaviest fine reaching 3,000 Saudi riyals for indecent behaviour in public

Saudi Arabia has set out a list of public behaviours that could land foreigners and residents in serious financial trouble across the kingdom. The rules, published on the Saudi authorities' official website, cover everything from how people dress in public to how they dispose of rubbish, and each offence carries a specific monetary penalty.

The list reflects Saudi Arabia's strict standards for public conduct, particularly in shared spaces such as parks, residential areas, and public transport. Visitors and residents alike are expected to observe these regulations, and ignorance of the rules offers no protection from the fines.

Saudi Arabia outlines 19 public activities foreigners and residents must avoid. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Win McNamee/MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia public decency rules and fines

Below is the full list of behaviours that can attract penalties, along with the corresponding fines in Saudi Riyal and their Nigerian Naira equivalents:

1. Indecent behaviour: Carrying out acts of a sexual nature in public places. Fine: 3,000 SAR (N1,085,802)

2. Playing loud music in residential areas: Playing music at high volume in a residential area after a complaint has been made by one or more residents, without prior approval. Fine: 500 SAR (N180,967)

3. Playing music during prayer times: Playing music in public while prayers are ongoing. Fine: 1,000 SAR (N361,934)

4. Leaving pet waste behind: Failing to clean up after a pet in a public place. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

5. Littering and spitting: Disposing of rubbish outside designated areas or spitting in public. Fine: 500 SAR (N180,967)

6. Misusing reserved seats: Occupying seats or facilities set aside for elderly people and persons with disabilities. Fine: 200 SAR (N72,386)

7. Crossing barriers: Entering restricted public areas or ignoring barriers without permission. Fine: 500 SAR (N180,967)

8. Wearing improper clothing: Appearing in public in attire that does not meet Saudi Arabia's dress standards for visitors. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

9. Wearing underwear or sleepwear in public: Stepping out in underwear or clothing intended for sleeping. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

10. Wearing clothes with offensive message: Wearing outfits bearing obscene images, offensive words, or inappropriate symbols. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

11. Wearing clothes that promote discrimination or drug use: Wearing clothing featuring words or imagery that encourages racism, discrimination, porn0graphy, or drug use. Fine: 500 SAR (N180,967)

12. Writing on public property: Marking, drawing on, or defacing public transport vehicles or walls without permission. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

13. Displaying offensive signs on public transport: Placing racist, porn0graphic, or drug-related content on public transport vehicles. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

14. Distributing adverts without permission: Putting up commercial signs or sharing promotional material in public spaces without approval. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

15. Starting fires in prohibited areas: Lighting fires in parks or public spaces where they are not permitted. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

16. Threatening or endangering people: Engaging in physical or verbal conduct that may harm, frighten, or endanger others in public. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

17. Skipping queues: Jumping ahead in a public queue without permission. Fine: 50 SAR (N18,096)

18. Using harmful lights: Directing lasers or other hazardous lights at people in ways that may cause harm or fear. Fine: 100 SAR (N36,193)

19. Taking pictures or videos without permission: Recording people, road accidents, crimes, or incidents without obtaining the required authorisation. Fine: 1,000 SAR (N361,934)

Understanding the penalty system in Saudi Arabia

According to the Saudi authorities, each violation carries a fixed fine that corresponds directly to the nature of the offence.

Fines range from as little as 50 SAR for queue-jumping to 3,000 SAR for indecent behaviour in public, making it essential for anyone living in or visiting the kingdom to familiarise themselves with these standards before stepping out.

Saudi Arabia bans 2 types of men's clothing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had outlined two types of clothing men are not allowed to wear in public across the kingdom.

The authorities prohibit outfits with indecent images, offensive messages or symbols, as well as clothing that promotes discrimination, racism or drug use.

Source: Legit.ng