Lagos has relaunched its Ounje Eko programme, offering residents a 20% discount on selected food items across 66 markets

The discounts will be available on some dates, with each household allowed to buy limited quantities of essential food items

Residents will pay through approved POS channels and redeem vouchers to collect their purchases

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Government has relaunched its Ounje Eko food discount programme for the festive season, offering residents a 20% price reduction on selected food items across 66 markets.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, announced the development on Tuesday, saying the initiative would run on three Sundays: November 29, December 6 and December 20.

Ounje Eko: Lagos Government Announces 20% Discount on Food Items in 66 Markets, Releases Dates

Source: UGC

The markets will operate between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., covering all 57 local government areas and local council development areas across Lagos State.

The programme will extend to the five IBILE divisions of Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Olusanya said the initiative was designed to reduce the financial pressure on households, particularly as residents prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Mr. Governor considers it important that we provide some measure of relief to Lagosians, particularly in respect of their expenditure on food,” she said.

The intervention comes amid concerns that many households are yet to experience meaningful relief from high food prices, despite a slowdown in food inflation.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported that food inflation dropped to 19.13% in October. However, prices of essential commodities such as rice, beans and garri remain relatively high.

Food items residents can buy at discounted prices

Under the arrangement, each household will be allowed to purchase selected food items at a 20% discount.

The approved quantities include 5kg each of rice, beans and garri, two loaves of bread, one crate of eggs and 2kg of tomatoes.

Residents can also purchase 1kg each of pepper, tatashe, shombo and onions.

Olusanya explained that prices could differ slightly across locations because of variations in prevailing market rates. However, the 20% discount will apply uniformly, with original and discounted prices displayed at participating markets.

Payment procedures, additional markets announced

Beyond the community markets, institutional markets will operate at selected tertiary institutions and government facilities.

These include the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Alausa Secretariat.

The institutional markets will hold on December 4, 11 and 23, as applicable. Meanwhile, Lagos Fresh Food Hubs in Mushin and Agege will participate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The commissioner said the government had strengthened its payment and verification system to prevent abuses recorded during previous editions.

Customers will pay through approved POS channels, collect printed receipts, exchange them for vouchers and redeem the vouchers with vendors.

Ounje Eko: Lagos Government Announces 20% Discount on Food Items in 66 Markets, Releases Dates

Source: UGC

She warned residents against exceeding purchase limits or buying food items in bulk for resale.

Participating payment providers include Providus Bank, MoMo PSB, SmartCash PSB, MoneyMaster PSB, PalmPay and Interswitch.

The complete list of participating markets and dates will be published on the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture's website, www.lagosagric.com, and its social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng