The Maltese government published the age threshold foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation

The citizenship route is based on residence in Malta, and the government has outlined who qualifies to submit an application

It is worth noting that applicants must meet several conditions beyond age before they can be considered for Maltese naturalisation

The Maltese government has confirmed that any foreigner wishing to apply for citizenship through naturalisation based on residence must be at least 18 years old.

According to the government's official guidance, this minimum age requirement is a baseline condition that applies to all applicants regardless of their nationality or length of stay in Malta.

Malta reveals age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: NurPhoto, thekekster

Source: Getty Images

The rule is still in effect for 2026 applications.

The guidance specifies that an individual who meets the age threshold may submit a naturalisation application, provided they also satisfy a broader set of eligibility criteria tied to their residency status and background.

Maltese citizenship: Who qualifies to apply?

Malta's citizenship by naturalisation route is designed for individuals who have established a qualifying period of legal residence on the island.

The government states that applicants must be over 18 to be considered, making it clear that minors cannot independently initiate this process, regardless of how long they have lived in Malta.

Beyond age, the government's framework requires applicants to demonstrate ties to Malta through residence, though the specific duration and nature of that residency form part of the broader eligibility conditions outlined in the official acquisition of citizenship guidelines.

Malta is a European Union member state, meaning Maltese citizenship also carries EU citizenship rights, including the ability to live and work freely across EU member countries.

This makes the naturalisation route particularly sought after by non-EU nationals who have built their lives in Malta.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malta opened a citizenship route for foreigners with exceptional achievements.

Malta's age limit for 10-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta set a minimum age limit for its 10-year passport.

The requirement applies to any Maltese citizen seeking their first passport as an adult.

First-time applicants who meet the age threshold must attend the Passport Office in person, as the application process includes the live capture of biometric data such as facial images, fingerprints, and signatures.

Source: Legit.ng