LG unveiled CLOiD, a home robot designed to assist with cooking, laundry and household chores through connected appliances

Nigerian adoption may depend on affordability, reliable electricity, internet access, maintenance and compatibility with existing appliances

Safety, privacy and performance in real homes remain key challenges, with no Nigerian price or release date announced

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

LG Electronics has introduced LG CLOiD, an advanced home robot designed to assist with cooking, laundry and other household activities, offering a glimpse into how artificial intelligence and robotics could transform domestic life.

The technology is part of the company's efforts to develop connected home systems capable of performing routine tasks with less human intervention.

LG challenges Elon Musk's Robot with CLOiD, a household utility robot/ Credit: iLexx/LG

Source: Getty Images

According to LG, CLOiD is designed to interact with compatible household appliances, coordinate activities and reduce the time homeowners spend managing everyday chores.

The development comes as consumer electronics manufacturers increasingly explore ways to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics and automation into residential environments.

How LG CLOiD home robot works

Unlike conventional smart home devices that primarily respond to voice commands or programmed instructions, CLOiD is designed to physically interact with household objects and support domestic activities.

The robot features articulated arms, a mobile base and sensing technologies intended to help it navigate residential spaces and perform tasks requiring movement and coordination.

Its proposed functions include assisting with meal preparation, managing laundry activities and interacting with connected appliances, according to a report by BusinessDay.

For instance, the robot could help prepare breakfast ingredients or coordinate appliance settings as part of a household routine.

However, the extent to which these capabilities can operate independently in everyday homes remains subject to further development and real-world testing.

LG targets smarter connected home experiences

LG CLOiD forms part of a broader technological shift toward integrated home automation, where appliances and intelligent devices communicate through connected systems.

Rather than operating independently, compatible appliances could exchange information with robotic assistants to coordinate household activities.

The approach could eventually allow homeowners to manage several domestic responsibilities through interconnected technologies.

Steve Baek, President of LG's Home Appliance Solution Company, said the company was exploring ways to reduce the time people spend on repetitive household chores.

He explained that the objective was to develop technologies capable of supporting daily routines while allowing consumers to devote more attention to other activities.

What LG CLOiD means for Nigerian households

For Nigerian consumers, the technology highlights the potential direction of household automation, particularly in urban centres where demanding work schedules can make domestic responsibilities challenging.

However, widespread adoption would likely depend on several factors, including affordability, reliable electricity, internet connectivity, maintenance support and compatibility with existing appliances.

These considerations are particularly important in Nigeria, where electricity supply challenges and the cost of imported technology can influence consumer purchasing decisions.

LG has not provided Nigerian pricing, a local release date or details of commercial availability in the supplied announcement.

LG moves to ease household chores with CLOiD unveiling. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Home robotics faces practical challenges

Although household robotics could reshape domestic activities, questions remain about reliability, safety, affordability and the ability of robots to handle unpredictable home environments.

Manufacturers must also address privacy concerns associated with connected devices that collect information about their surroundings.

For LG, CLOiD represents an effort to move beyond conventional smart appliances toward systems capable of physical assistance.

Its long-term commercial prospects will depend on whether the technology can deliver practical benefits at a price households can afford.

Ultimately, the development illustrates how artificial intelligence could gradually move from digital assistants into machines capable of performing everyday physical tasks.

Nigerian engineer unveils hair-braiding robot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yinka Ogunbiyi, a Nigerian-American biomechanical engineer and Harvard graduate, has caught the attention of social media users after unveiling Halo, a collaborative hair-braiding robot built to help professional stylists work significantly faster without removing the human touch from the experience.

The idea grew out of a personal experience during the COVID-19 lockdown in London, when she spent four days braiding her own knotless braids inside her flat after salons shut down.

Source: Legit.ng