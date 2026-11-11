The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Alexander Darchiev, Moscow's ambassador to Washington, died suddenly in Moscow

Darchiev had served as Russia's top diplomat in the US since March 2025, a period marked by a thawing of US-Russia relations under Donald Trump

The ministry described Darchiev as an 'exceptional professional' and said he had been battling a chronic illness before his death

Moscow, Russia - Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the United States, died Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at age 66, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in an online statement.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a separate statement that Darchiev died in Moscow from an unspecified chronic illness.

In this photo provided by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service November 11, Alexander Darchiev poses for an official undated photo in Moscow. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Source: AFP

The statement described Darchiev as “an outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, good comrade and mentor,” as well as a brilliant scholar of U.S. affairs, working “in one of the most important areas of Russian foreign policy.”

The longtime diplomat served as the ambassador to the U.S. since early 2025, according to his profile page on the website of the Russian Embassy in Washington. He succeeded Anatoly Antonov, who was relieved of his duties in late 2024.

Before that, Darchiev headed the Foreign Ministry's North America and North Atlantic departments. He also served as ambassador to Canada and was a minister-counsellor at the Washington embassy.

In February 2025, Darchiev headed Russia's delegation in Istanbul for talks with the United States.

Russia yet to announce Darchiev's funeral

Another Russian diplomat, Moscow's U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in February 2017 in New York at age 64. At his death, Churkin was the longest-serving ambassador on the U.N. Security Council, having held the post since 2006. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised him as an “exceptional professional and people’s diplomat.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not give a date or a location for Darchiev's funeral. Zakharova said details of a memorial service would be released later.

See the X post below in which a US representative pays tribute to the late Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev:

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Germany's Hubert Aiwanger dies suddenly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's deputy governor, economy minister, and leader of the Free Voters party, was found dead in his hotel room in central Berlin, local police and prosecutors confirmed.

Prosecutors announced that an autopsy had returned no evidence of third-party involvement in the 55-year-old's death. German news agency dpa reported, citing unnamed sources, that Aiwanger had been scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening of his party's new Berlin office but withdrew from the event citing health concerns.

Aiwanger took over as the Free Voters' Bavarian leader in 2006 and later assumed the role of national party chairman in 2010. Under his leadership, the party entered the Bavarian state legislature in Munich in 2008. A decade later, when the dominant Christian Social Union lost its outright majority in the state parliament, the Free Voters joined the state government as a junior coalition partner, a position it has held since.

Source: Legit.ng