Eja D'Angelo Lange is the only child of country music icon Shania Twain and music producer Robert "Mutt" Lange. Born in 2001, he has spent most of his life away from the cameras , yet he has quietly carved a path in music on his own terms. He co-wrote "Number One" for his mother's 2023 album Queen of Me, bought a home in Los Angeles at just 19, and in 2026 appeared in studio footage for Shania's new album, Little Miss Twain.

Eja Lange in a suit and red tie with his mother Shania Twain. Photo: @countryfancast on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Eja D'Angelo Lange was born on 12 August 2001 and is 25 years old in 2026.

He co-wrote "Number One" on Shania Twain's Queen of Me album, released February 2023 .

on Shania Twain's album, released . He bought a $1.8 million home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles at just 19 .

home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles at just . He grew up in Switzerland and prefers to work behind the scenes as a producer and songwriter.

and prefers to work behind the scenes as a producer and songwriter. He contributed as a producer and songwriter to Shania's 2026 album Little Miss Twain.

Profile summary

Full name Eja D'Angelo Lange Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain Date of birth 12 August 2001 28 August 1965 Age (2026) 25 60 Birthplace Ontario, Canada Windsor, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian / American Canadian Parents Shania Twain, Robert "Mutt" Lange _ Occupation Music producer, songwriter Singer, songwriter Known for Co-writing "Number One" Come On Over, Queen of Me3a2ezwfsvxc Residence Los Feliz, Los Angeles Corseaux, Switzerland

How old is Shania Twain's son, Eja?

Eja D'Angelo Lange was born on 12 August 2001 and is the only child of country music icon Shania Twain and her ex-husband Mutt Lange. He is 25 years old in 2026. His name is pronounced "Asia" , an unusual choice that, like much of Eja's life, was quietly his own.

Where did Eja Lange grow up?

Eja grew up mostly out of the public eye in Switzerland, isolated from his parents' massive fame. Although Twain was raised in Canada and Lange hailed from England and Zambia, the two decided to raise Eja in Switzerland. In 1998, they bought a 46-room chateau overlooking Lake Geneva and retreated to the home in 2000 to work on new music and focus on starting a family.

When he was a child, his mother took a long break from the music industry following her battle with Lyme disease and her divorce from Mutt Lange, allowing them to spend crucial, grounded years together.

Did Shania Twain raise her son?

Shania was deeply hands-on as a parent. In 2009, she revealed on her website how much being a mother meant to her, writing:

I am a mom and all my energy goes to making sure my little man is healthy and happy in every way. This is a full time job, as any parent understands.

Eja Lange quick facts. Photo: @shaniatwain on Instagram (modified by author)

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The singer and songwriter also shared a bit of her daily routine:

Each morning I put my son on the school bus, feed our two dogs Sony and Dolly, drink my orange juice, and sit down at the computer to write.

On the Allison Interviews podcast in 2020, Shania reflected:

I think Eja has learned, just for example, that women are completely capable of their own independence, independent decision making, independent financial support, independent dreaming.

Eja's family after the divorce

Twain and Lange had a complicated breakup , Twain discovered that Lange had been having an affair with her friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, and, in a surprising turn of events, she subsequently married Frédéric Thiébaud, who had been married to Marie-Anne.

Eja may be the only child of Shania's, but he has a stepsister, Johanna, following his mother's marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011. Eja and Frédéric are extremely close, with the latter having helping raise him since he was a young boy. Shania told People months before tying the knot with the Nestlé executive:

[He] has been the most constant companion and support for both Eja and I.

What happened to Shania Twain's son?

Eja largely disappeared from public view as he grew up. Though Shania Twain has always kept her son out of the spotlight, and now that he is grown up, he prefers to keep it that way.

He has not pursued a career as a performer. Shania admitted in a Sounds Like Nashville interview that she is "relieved" Eja prefers to remain behind the scenes.

I think he'll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It's just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that's what he really wants.

She added:

He just has a quiet confidence about him. He doesn't have that extrovert type of personality. I think it will suit him well to be the creator.

Eja Lange's music career

Possessing heavy musical pedigree, Eja has a strong passion for music, particularly electronic dance music and orchestrations. Unlike his famous celebrity parents, he prefers to work in the music industry as a producer and songwriter.

His inspirations span a remarkable range. Shania revealed:

He definitely listens to EDM, so that's where he is as a fan, but he listens to all kinds of music. He likes a wide variety of stuff. Hans Zimmer is one of his biggest heroes.

Shania told Audacy's Katie & Company:

He creates music, he's a writer, a producer, and an arranger.

Eja Lange wrote a song on Queen of Me

Queen of Me includes one Twain/Lange co-write , with the son they share. Twenty-one-year-old Eja Lange, who is a musician in his own right, is listed as a songwriter on a Queen of Me track called "Number One."

The collaboration came about organically. Shania told Audacy's Katie & Company:

He wrote it a couple of years ago. It was me just spending mum-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing.

The 21-year-old was following in his mum's footsteps and had a "crazy passion for making music."

Shania kept the news a surprise from Eja himself. He had helped create the track "Number One," and originally it came as a surprise to both fans and her son that Twain tapped him:

I didn't tell him that he was on it until it was already done. We're just in different places musically, which is why I chose his song , it really brought me out of my own comfort zone, my own phrasing zone, my own melodic zone, and it was a great experience to do that.

Shania added:

He knows what I've achieved, he knows what I represent in my career.

Eja Lange bought a house at 19

Eja D'Angelo Lange appears to be following in his mother's real estate footsteps. Records indicate the 19-year-old shelled out $1.8 million for an impressive starter house in Tinseltown, over in the Eastside neighbourhood of Los Feliz.

The home itself has notable character. The property consists of a 1961 midcentury modern home that spans about 2,300 square feet and was extensively updated in 2014. Secured behind tall redwood gates and watched over by cameras, the structure appears to be a single-storey cottage from the street. Out back, however, the place drops down to three full floors.

Lange's three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features 2,034 square feet of living space across three floors.

Latest news

Shania Twain shared a sweet new video of her rarely-seen son Eja Lange collaborating with her on her latest album, Little Miss Twain.

The country icon shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips from the making of her new album, and tucked among the studio footage was a rare video of her 24-year-old son, Eja Lange, working at a laptop.rare video of her 24-year-old son

The genre-spanning record is a deeply personal one for the country-pop star, who not only explores more personal themes but also more personal collaborators.

Along with friends like Tanya Tucker and the War and Treaty, the singer also recruited the help of her ultra-private son, Eja Lange, who has official co-writing and producing credits on the album.

Over the years, Twain has shared some adorable snaps of Eja as a toddler online, but it has been rare to see him as an adult. Even Eja's own Instagram page only features posts promoting his music.

What is Eja Lange's net worth?

Eja Lange's personal net worth has not been confirmed by reliable sources, given his deliberately private career, any figure would be speculative. His mother Shania Twain's net worth, by contrast, is widely reported to sit around $400 million, built through decades of record-breaking album sales and touring.

What is confirmed: Eja independently purchased a $1.8 million property in Los Angeles at the age of 19, suggesting he is not without financial means.

FAQs

How old is Eja Lange? Eja Lange was born on 12 August 2001 and turned 25 in 2026. What is Eja Lange's full name? His full name is Eja D'Angelo Lange. What song did Eja Lange write for Shania Twain? He co-wrote "Number One," the tenth track on his mother's 2023 album Queen of Me. Did Shania Twain raise Eja herself? Yes , Shania took a break from touring and recording during Eja's early years to focus on raising him, particularly after her divorce from Mutt Lange. Where does Eja Lange live? He bought a three-bedroom home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles in 2020 for $1.8 million. What music does Eja Lange make? He focuses on production, songwriting, and arranging, with a particular love for electronic dance music and film composers such as Hans Zimmer. Did Eja Lange appear on Shania's 2026 album? Yes , he collaborated on Little Miss Twain and was spotted in rare studio footage posted by Shania in July 2026. Does Eja Lange have siblings? He is Shania's only biological child, but he has a stepsister, Johanna, through Shania's marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud.

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