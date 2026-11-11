The US government sets a strict minimum age requirement for green card holders who wish to sponsor their parents

Green card holders who are younger than 21 cannot bring their parents to live permanently in the United States

The rule applies to both US citizens and lawful permanent residents seeking to sponsor eligible relatives

The United States government has clarified the minimum age a green card holder must reach before they can bring their parents to live permanently in the country, a rule with significant implications for young immigrants who obtained lawful permanent residency at an early age.

According to the US government, a green card holder must be at least 21 years old to sponsor a parent for permanent residence. This means that even if a foreign national already holds a green card, they cannot initiate the sponsorship process for their parents until they reach that age threshold.

US sets minimum age for green card holders to petition for parents' permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Evgenia Parajanian/Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

US green card sponsorship age requirement explained

The government states that a foreign citizen seeking to live permanently in the United States must be sponsored by a qualifying relative. That relative must be at least 21 years old and must hold either US citizenship or lawful permanent resident status, commonly known as a green card.

US green card: Who can sponsor parent?

The requirement applies to both categories of sponsors: US citizens and green card holders alike. For the sponsorship of a parent to be valid, the sponsoring individual must satisfy the age condition regardless of how long they have held their immigration status.

A green card holder who is 19 or 20, for instance, would need to wait until turning 21 before they can begin the process of bringing a parent to live with them permanently in the United States.

US: jobs that qualify for Green Cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had outlined 10 occupations and language categories eligible for Canada's Express Entry category-based selection.

The list covers workers in healthcare, STEM, education, transport and skilled trades, as well as applicants with French-language proficiency.

Source: Legit.ng