Who is Keith Urban dating now? A look at his past and present romances

Who is Keith Urban dating now? The country singer is currently single following his divorce from Nicole Kidman, which was finalised in early 2026. He has recently been linked to guitarist Maggie Baugh, and before marriage, he had notable relationships with women, including Laura Sigler and supermodel Niki Taylor.

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman met in 2005 and married in June 2006 , sharing two daughters together.

, sharing two daughters together. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce was finalised in early 2026 , and he is currently not publicly dating anyone.

, and he is currently not publicly dating anyone. He had a long-term on-and-off relationship with Laura Sigler , a veterinary technician, from the early 1990s until 2002.

, a veterinary technician, from the early 1990s until 2002. Urban dated supermodel Niki Taylor in the early 2000s, and they got matching tattoos during their relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Keith Lionel Urban Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1967 Age 58 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Whangārei, Northland, New Zealand Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality New Zealand–Australian–American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Marienne Urban Father Robert “Bob” Urban Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Nicole Kidman Children 2 School Caboolture State High School Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer, music judge Instagram @keithurban Facebook @keithurban X (Twitter) @KeithUrban TikTok @keithurban

Who is Keith Urban dating?

As of January 2026, Keith Urban is single. His long marriage to actress Nicole Kidman ended when their divorce was finalised after nearly 20 years together.

While there have been occasional media rumours about possible romantic interests since his separation, none have been publicly confirmed by Urban himself. He appears to be prioritising his music career, touring schedule, and family responsibilities as he navigates life post-marriage.

Keith Urban’s dating history

Keith Urban attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Keith Urban’s dating history spans several high-profile relationships, both before and after his marriage. Before tying the knot, he was romantically linked to a number of women in the public eye, and following the divorce, rumours circulated about a possible new interest. Below is a look at some of the women he has been connected to over the years.

Laura Sigler (1992–2002)

One of Keith Urban’s earliest public relationships was with Laura Sigler, a veterinary technician. They began dating in 1992 and were together for nearly a decade, even getting engaged in 2001, though they ultimately broke up in 2002.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Laura Sigler said that Urban is very attractive and persuasive, but she does not think he will ever settle down. She also added:

He talks about having a family, but there is a dark side to him. He was a drunk and a drug user. He has an addictive personality and always wants more. I am not sure he can make any one woman happy.

Niki Taylor (Early 2000s)

Niki Taylor walks the runway at the Coolibar Mott50 Edition Sun Safe Soirée Fashion Presentation in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

After splitting from Sigler, Urban entered a relationship with Niki Taylor, an American supermodel, in the early 2000s. Their romance was serious and publicly visible, with the couple even getting matching “amor vincit omnia” tattoos while together.

After parting ways, they had the tattoos covered. Their busy professional schedules and distance eventually led to their separation. The model found love with American former professional stock car racing driver Burney Lamar, whom she married in 2006.

Amanda Wyatt (2005–2006)

Amanda Wyatt attends The Game Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

While dating Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban was allegedly involved in an affair with model Amanda Wyatt. In 2006, Wyatt spoke to The Daily Telegraph, revealing details of the alleged incident and issuing an apology to Urban’s then-girlfriend, Kidman:

I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married. He's done it once, and he'll probably do it again. I hope that she finds happiness with him, but Keith is a deeply troubled man. I hope for her sake that he sorts himself out. She deserves better.

Following the allegation, Keith Urban dispelled the affair through his representative, terming it fiction.

Nicole Kidman (2006–2026)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Urban met Nicole Kidman at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. Although their relationship did not begin immediately, Kidman later admitted she had developed a crush on the singer.

The pair eventually started dating, became engaged in May 2006, and exchanged marriage vows on 25 June 2006.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicole Kidman gushed about her then-husband, saying:

I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him. I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to… talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.

With Kidman, who was already a mother of two, Urban welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. After nearly two decades of marriage, Kidman filed for divorce in late 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in early 2026.

Maggie Baugh (2025)

Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival - Show at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Hubert Vestil

Source: Getty Images

Rumours about Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh emerged in October 2025. Following his separation from Nicole Kidman, Urban reportedly altered the lyrics of his country song The Fighter during a performance, changing “baby, I’ll be the fighter” to “Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player”, directing it at Baugh.

Even though the lyric change sparked dating rumours, neither Keith Urban nor Maggie Baugh has confirmed a romantic involvement. Baugh faced online backlash, with some accusing her of being a homewrecker and having an affair with her boss. However, according to Taste of Country, these rumours are unfounded.

FAQs

Is Keith Urban in a relationship now? As of now, Keith Urban has not publicly confirmed being in a new relationship following his divorce from Nicole Kidman. Was Laura Sigler Keith Urban’s girlfriend? Laura Sigler was one of Keith Urban’s girlfriends before his marriage to Nicole Kidman. Did Keith Urban date supermodel Niki Taylor? The country music singer was romantically linked to supermodel Niki Taylor during his early dating years. When did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman get married? The former couple exchanged marriage vows on 25 June 2006. Are Nicole and Keith still together? They are no longer an item. Their marriage lasted approximately 20 years, ending in divorce in 2026. Does Nicole Kidman have a biological child with Keith Urban? He has two children with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Why did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman divorce? The specific reasons for their divorce have not been publicly disclosed, but sources suggest it was due to personal differences and growing apart over time.

Keith Urban is currently not dating anyone after his divorce from Nicole Kidman. He was recently linked to Maggie Baugh, but neither of them has confirmed the relationship. Before marriage, he had meaningful relationships with Laura Sigler and Niki Taylor and a rumoured affair with model Amanda Wyatt. He shares two children with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

