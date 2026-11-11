Thailand's government confirmed that foreigners must meet a minimum age requirement before they can apply for naturalisation

The minimum age threshold is tied to the legal concept of majority under Thai civil law, which applies to all residents

Two separate pieces of Thai legislation must be read together to establish the statutory basis for the requirement

Thailand requires foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation to be at least 20 years old, the age at which a person reaches full legal capacity under Thai law.

The requirement is not set out in a single standalone rule. Instead, it emerges from reading two pieces of Thai legislation together: the Thai Nationality Act, which governs naturalisation, and the Thai Civil and Commercial Code, specifically Section 19, which defines the age of majority as 20 years.

Thailand reveals the age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Npstockphoto

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A person who has reached this threshold is considered *sui juris*, meaning they are legally capable of exercising full rights and entering into binding obligations without the consent of a parent or guardian.

Thailand: Why the age of majority matters for citizenship

Under Thai nationality law, applicants for naturalisation must satisfy a range of conditions, including residency duration, language ability, and good conduct.

The minimum age of 20 feeds into these requirements because the law treats applicants as individuals who must be fully legally competent at the time of application.

Someone below that threshold cannot independently pursue naturalisation, regardless of how long they have lived in Thailand or how well they meet the other criteria.

This interpretation is established by cross-referencing Section 19 of the Civil and Commercial Code with the nationality provisions, since the Nationality Act itself does not explicitly state an age figure in isolation.

Thailand citizenship: What else do foreigners need to qualify?

Beyond age, foreigners seeking Thai nationality through naturalisation must meet several other conditions. These typically include holding a valid residence permit, having lived in Thailand for a qualifying period, demonstrating a working knowledge of the Thai language, and showing evidence of good behaviour with no criminal record.

The 20-year age floor effectively rules out minors from independently applying for citizenship, even where they may have been born and raised in Thailand to foreign parents.

Children in such circumstances may have separate pathways available to them under Thai law, but adult naturalisation through the standard process requires meeting the legal age of majority first.

Thailand's approach mirrors that of several other countries that tie citizenship eligibility to civil majority, ensuring that applicants are considered legally responsible adults at the point they seek to become nationals of the state.

Legit.ng reported that Thailand set a permanent residency quota for each country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand proposes a 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of three countries.

Salary conditions for Thailand's long-term visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand shared its slary conditions for foreigners seeking its long-term visa.

The conditions were released by the Thailand Board of Investment, which covers several applicant categories, including high-skilled professionals, remote workers, wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, and spouses or dependants.

Under the high-skilled professionals category, applicants are required to demonstrate a minimum average personal income of USD 80,000 (N106,364,944) per year over the two years preceding their application.

Source: Legit.ng