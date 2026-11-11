The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK opened applications for its fully funded Shared Scholarship programme for the 2027 academic year

Eligible candidates must be citizens or refugees of a Commonwealth country and hold at least a 2:1 undergraduate degree by September 2027

The scholarship covers a postgraduate Master's degree in the UK, and applicants have until December 8, 2026 to submit their applications

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

London, United Kingdom - The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the United Kingdom has opened applications for its 2027 Commonwealth Shared Scholarships, one of three Master's-level programmes it administers under the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP).

The scheme offers full funding for a postgraduate degree at a UK university, with successful candidates expected to begin their studies by September 2027. The application deadline is December 8, 2026.

The scholarship funds a UK Master's degree and supports candidates unable to cover study costs themselves. Photo credit: @misty_abisola

Source: Twitter

The UK in Nigeria announced this via a post shared on its X hanlde @UKinNigeria on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Who can apply

To qualify, candidates must be citizens of, or hold refugee status granted by, an eligible Commonwealth country and must be permanently resident there at the time of application. By September 2027, applicants must hold at least an upper second-class (2:1) undergraduate degree, or a lower second-class degree alongside a relevant postgraduate qualification such as a Master's degree.

The CSC also requires that candidates have not studied or worked for more than one academic year in a high-income country and are unable to cover the cost of studying in the UK on their own. All supporting documents must be submitted in the required format before the deadline.

There is no age limit on applications, though the CSC advises candidates to check with their employers whether any age-related conditions apply to study leave.

Candidates who previously completed distance learning at a university based in a high-income country while living in their home country remain eligible, but they must clearly indicate in the application form whether those studies were carried out remotely.

What the scholarship covers

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is designed to support talented individuals from diverse backgrounds who have the potential to become leaders and innovators in their home countries after completing their degrees. The CSC describes the programme as central to the UK government's international development goals, combining sustainable development aims with opportunities for cross-border partnerships.

The commission said it is committed to equal opportunity and non-discrimination, and actively encourages applications from candidates across a wide range of backgrounds. Information on disability support is available through the CSC's disability support statement for scholars who choose to disclose a disability during the process.

Nigerian man bags Commonwealth Scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Emmanuel Ebesunu won a Commonwealth Shared Scholarship and shared his journey on X, urging others not to give up on applications.

He applied for the scholarship a few months ago despite the self-doubt that often stops people from trying competitive opportunities.

Commenting on the story, a UK-based Nigerian lady, Divine, noted that bagging a scholarship requires work and consistency.

Source: Legit.ng