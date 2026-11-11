AY's Ex-wife Mabel and Idris Aregbe Spotted Together at Event, Video Resurfaces Online
- An old video of comedian AY's ex-wife, Mabel, and Idris Aregbe at an outdoor event surfaced online and caught fans' attention
- Mabel was seen blushing as she approached Aregbe and his friend before sitting beside him and striking up a conversation
- Fans flooded the comments with observations about how Aregbe appeared to react to Mabel's arrival
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An old video making the rounds on social media has sparked conversation after comedian AY's ex-wife, Mabel, was filmed alongside Idris Aregbe at what appeared to be an outdoor evening event linked to a cooking competition.
In the clip resurfaced on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the interior decorator walked up to where Aregbe and one of his friends were already seated.
The camera zoomed in on Mabel as she made her way to the group, visibly blushing, before settling into a seat next to Aregbe.
The two then leaned in and began chatting, drawing the attention of viewers who started reading into every detail of the interaction.
Here is the Instagram video of the interior decorator and Idris Aregbe:
Fans react to Mabel and Aregbe's body language
The footage quickly attracted commentary, with many noting what they perceived as a cool or indifferent demeanour from Aregbe towards Mabel, while others directed their frustration at the cameraperson for the intrusive close-up shots.
Here are some of the reactions:
@thatvikky wrote:
"See as the man do as if say no be both of them come together."
@erezylifestyle commented:
"Why so much attitude from her man like he was not expecting her."
@ihuomaukairo observed:
"How you are treated is how you have allowed it. Beautiful lady."
@cranbury50 said:
"Na wa oh."
@iamhighlyfavour80 added:
"Why is the no care abt her like before Abhi na me dey overthinking."
@phenastitches wrote:
"Camera man u wen enter her mouth? Kai."
@posh_bibs stated:
"Hmmm... Better leave this guy with this IDC attitude before it's too late. Make them no laugh you. You're too pretty for this."
@emeldahn added:
"Cameraman u r weird for this."
What AY said about living alone
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.
While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:
"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng