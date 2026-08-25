Who is Casie Colson Baker? Meet MGK's daughter who sparked his sobriety journey

Casie Colson Baker is the teenage daughter of rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. She may be the most influential person in her father's life. When MGK celebrated one year of sobriety, he credited the journey to a conversation with Casie, who was just 11 or 12 years old at the time and told him plainly:

Dad, you know I can tell when you're high?

A comment that broke the Grammy-nominated artist's heart and forced him to confront what he called the "ultimate letdown."

Casie Colson Baker (L) and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre on November 21, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Casie Colson Baker was born on 24 July 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio, and has appeared in the films One Way (2022) and Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink (2022).

was born on in Cleveland, Ohio, and has appeared in the films (2022) and (2022). She is MGK's first and only child from his relationship with Emma Cannon and was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker.

from his relationship with Emma Cannon and was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker. MGK went to rehab and has been "completely sober from everything" for over a year, crediting Casie's candid remark as the turning point, which he discussed on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

for over a year, crediting Casie's candid remark as the turning point, which he discussed on the podcast. At age 12, Casie appeared on MGK's 2022 album Mainstream Sellout , on a spoken-word track titled Wall of Fame - Interlude alongside Pete Davidson.

, on a spoken-word track titled alongside Pete Davidson. MGK is also a dad to a baby daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with ex-fiancée Megan Fox.

Profile summary

Full name Casie Colson Baker Emma Cannon Date of birth 24 July 2009 Not publicly known Age 17 Not publicly known Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland, Ohio, USA Nationality American American Parents MGK (Colson Baker) & Emma Cannon — Ethnicity Mixed (biracial) African-American Known for MGK's daughter, Life in Pink (2022) MGK's ex-girlfriend; Casie's mother Social media Private / not public No public accounts

Who is Casie Colson Baker?

Casie Colson Baker was born on 24 July 2009 and is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Her parents reportedly met at a Blink-182 concert and dated briefly when MGK was 18.

She shares her middle name with her father, whose real name is Colson Baker—a deliberate tribute to their bond. Emma Cannon lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with their daughter.

Casie is of African American descent on her mother's side, making her biracial. This has drawn curiosity online, with many fans unaware of Emma Cannon's background.

Is Casie MGK's biological daughter?

Five facts about Casie Colson Baker

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Yes. Casie is the only daughter of MGK and Emma Cannon, born on 24 July 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker. There is no question about their biological connection. MGK has spoken about her openly and publicly throughout his career.

Who is the mother of Casie Colson Baker?

Emma Cannon is MGK's former girlfriend and the mother of Casie Colson Baker. She maintains a low profile and reportedly has no public social media accounts but shares an amicable co-parenting relationship with MGK.

Emma Cannon, MGK's first love, remains largely out of view but played a pivotal role in shaping his early years and his music. MGK has publicly called her "the best mother I've seen first-hand."

Fans have long speculated that MGK's 2013 song Her Song is about Emma Cannon, with lyrics that speak of regret and losing his "dream girl," hinting at a relationship sacrificed as he pursued musical ambitions.

The conversation that changed everything: Casie and MGK's sobriety

Celebrating one year of sobriety, MGK looked back on those who helped him reach the milestone, and chief among them was his daughter Casie. He suggested that alcohol and substance dependency are generational curses passed down by his late father.

Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, MGK opened up about the moment:

It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high?' It broke my heart. It was the ultimate letdown.

MGK added that the conversation happened when Casie was around 11 or 12 years old, but it left a lasting impression and made him realise he wanted to break a "generational curse" in order to be a better father.

He acknowledged the difficulty of what came next:

It took me a while afterwards because, obviously, drugs have a vice grip on you.

Their father-daughter bond is documented in full in the Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink, in which MGK proudly shows off the home where Casie was born, flies through the night to make it to her volleyball game, and discusses how his daughter saved him from his addiction.

Casie's relationship with her dad

Casie has accompanied her famous father on the red carpet several times, including to the 2021 American Music Awards, and even features on his albums occasionally.

In September 2025, MGK brought Casie as his date to the Fashion Media Awards, where he was honoured with the Style Icon award. He told People he brought her as "my backup" to help with nerves.

Casie, for her part, is refreshingly candid about celebrity life. At the Fashion Media Awards, she admitted she still finds red carpets "stressful" — even after years of attending them.

In March 2026, MGK brought Casie to Paris Fashion Week for the Stella McCartney autumn/winter show, where the two sat front row and chatted with NYLON about their favourite parts of Paris.

At the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Casie spoke warmly but honestly about MGK's parenting style:

[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He's more like a hype man, though." — Casie Colson Baker, People

Yeah, I'm a cheerleader, MGK responded.

On MGK's music

When she was 12, Casie contributed to her dad's 2022 album Mainstream Sellout, appearing on a spoken track called Wall of Fame — Interlude alongside Pete Davidson, in which they poke fun at Los Angeles culture.

MGK has admitted he trusts his daughter's musical instincts more than he trusts his own.

Who has custody of Casie Colson Baker?

MGK shares custody of Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Although Cannon and MGK are no longer together, they are on good co-parenting terms and maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their daughter.

MGK posted on X on Mother's Day 2020:

My daughter has an amazing mum. Big love to all the young mums out there killin' it.

Latest news

MGK and Casie Colson Baker (in front) are seen on September 12, 2025, in New York City. Photo: BG048

Source: Getty Images

In May 2026, MGK and Casie attended Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Ohio.

In August 2025, MGK revealed on Today with Jenna and Friends that Casie, then 16, was planning to get her driver's licence before he does, having never obtained his own.

Either way, she'll get hers before mine. I still don't have mine.

To celebrate Casie's 16th birthday in August 2025, MGK surprised her with an Acura TLX on Cleveland's "MGK Day". The video spread quickly on social media, showing Casie stunned as the black car rolled into view before she ran straight into her father's arms.

Pete Davidson, who appeared on Mainstream Sellout with Casie, also praised her at the Fashion Media Awards, calling her cooler than everyone in the room.

What is Casie Colson's net worth?

Casie Colson Baker is a minor with no known independent income stream. No reliable net worth figure exists for her specifically. Her father, MGK, is an established musician, actor, and entrepreneur — but Casie's own finances are not publicly documented, and it would be inappropriate to speculate.

FAQs

Is Casie MGK's biological daughter? Yes. Casie is the biological daughter of MGK and Emma Cannon, born on 24 July 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. Who is the mother of Casie Colson Baker? Emma Cannon is Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriend from Cleveland and the mother of his firstborn, Casie Colson Baker, born in July 2009. How old is Casie Colson Baker? Casie Colson Baker was born on 24 July 2009, making her 17 years old. Who has custody of Casie Colson Baker? MGK and Emma Cannon share custody of their daughter. Both parents appear to have a cordial co-parenting arrangement. Is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Black? Casie is of African-American descent from her mother's side, making her biracial. Her father, MGK, is white. Does Emma Cannon have social media? Emma Cannon is not a familiar name in the social media age. She does not have public Instagram or TikTok accounts and prefers to keep her life private. What has Casie appeared in? She is an actress known for One Way (2022) and Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink (2022). She also appeared on Mainstream Sellout alongside Pete Davidson. Does Casie have any siblings? Casie became a big sister in March 2025 when her dad and his ex-fiancée Megan Fox welcomed a baby girl. The baby, named Saga Blade Fox-Baker, is MGK's second daughter.

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Source: Legit.ng