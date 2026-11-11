The government outlined six steps for beneficiaries facing problems withdrawing the ₦50,000 NERSI grant

Recipients should confirm payment, check their wallet balance and use the phone number linked to their NIN

Contact authorised providers or the NERSI helpline for unresolved issues, and never share PINs or one-time passwords

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has outlined steps Nigerians can take if they receive notifications for the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant but encounter difficulties withdrawing their money.

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, payment difficulties may arise from incomplete acceptance procedures, wallet activation problems, network failures or unsuccessful withdrawal transactions.

What to do if your money is stuck and how to withdraw it as FG's N50,000 payment arrives. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contrbutor

Source: Getty Images

The ministry advised beneficiaries to confirm their payment status before contacting their designated financial service providers.

Here are six steps beneficiaries can take to resolve payment difficulties.

1. Confirm that you accepted payment

The first step is establishing whether the beneficiary completed the acceptance process.

Receiving an SMS announcing selection does not automatically mean the money has been credited.

Beneficiaries must reply YES or dial the designated USSD code and complete the required confirmation steps.

2. Check your mobile wallet balance

After accepting the grant, beneficiaries should receive another notification confirming that their wallets have been credited.

They can also check their balances through their providers' official USSD services or mobile applications.

The government advised recipients not to confuse selection notifications with successful payment confirmations.

3. Verify your registered phone number

The NERSI payment wallet is linked to the beneficiary's registered telephone number and National Identification Number.

Using another SIM card or telephone number may prevent access to the funds.

Beneficiaries who have lost their SIM cards should contact their network operators for replacements.

4. Resolve failed USSD transactions promptly

Poor network coverage, temporary service interruptions and incorrect USSD codes may cause unsuccessful transactions.

Beneficiaries should confirm that they are using the correct provider's code and have adequate network coverage.

They can retry the transaction after a short interval or contact customer support if the problem continues.

5. Use authorised channels for withdrawals

Once the money enters the wallet, beneficiaries can access it through withdrawal options supported by their providers.

These may include bank transfers, authorised POS agents, participating bank branches or direct wallet payments, according to NERSI's official website.

Although the grant is free, normal POS withdrawal charges may apply.

FG begins N50,000 payment for Nigerians, shows steps to withdraw funds. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

6. Report unresolved problems to providers

Beneficiaries whose wallets have been credited but remain inaccessible should contact their payment providers.

The five participating institutions are ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

Recipients may need to provide transaction references through verified customer support channels.

For general complaints, the government provided the NERSI helpline, 0700-022-2222.

Beneficiaries should never disclose banking PINs, passwords or one-time passwords to anyone claiming to resolve payment problems.

How to access FG’s N50,000 grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking financial relief from the federal government's ₦50,000 grant programme now have several digital channels through which they can check their eligibility and access approved payments without visiting a government office.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to support vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and other economic pressures.

DISCLAIMER: This post is for informational purposes only. Legit.ng does not process applications. Do not share your bank details, BVN, NIN, or other personal information in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng