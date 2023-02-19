Who is Jimmie Allen’s wife? Learn the story of Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is a well-known American country music singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence after he released his singles Best Shot and Make Me Want To. He is also known for winning the coveted Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021. Due to his popularity, his personal life attracts much attention from the public. Discover more about Jimmie Allen's wife in this article.

Alexis Gale is an American-based celebrity wife. She came into the spotlight when she got married to American singer and songwriter Allen. Apart from being Jimmie Allen’s wife, she is a trained nurse.

Profile summary

Full name Alexis Gale Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Milton, Delaware, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Tyrone Gale Jr. Mother Ellyne Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Jimmie Allen Children 3 Education Margarate H. Rollins School of Nursing Profession Nurse Net worth $700k

Who is Jimmie Allen's wife?

Alexis Gale was born in Milton, Delaware, United States of America. She is an American national of African-Asian heritage. She grew up alongside her younger sister named, Ashley.

Alexis Gale's parents are Tyrone Gale Jr and Ellyne. Her father is in the transportation industry. He is the former president of Bayside Limousine Inc. and current affiliate manager at Celebrity Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation.

She attended the Delaware Technical Community College. Later she joined Beebe Healthcare's Margarate H. Rollins School of Nursing, graduating with an associate's degree in nursing in 2019.

How old is Alexis Gale?

The American registered nurse is 27 years old as of March 2023. Alexis Gale's birthday is on 6 January. She was born in 1996. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Alexis Gale do for a living?

Gale is a registered nurse. She worked first as a licensed esthetician at Zen Spa Fenwick from February 2015 to June 2016. Gale is also certified in First Aid, BLS, and CPR through American Heart Association.

How did Jimmie Allen and Jimmie Allen meet?

The couple met through the wife of one of Allen's cousin in the spring of 2019. After dating for a few months, the two lovebirds got engaged after Allen popped the question, and she agreed to marry him.

They finally did their wedding on 27 May 2021, at a private ceremony. They have been blessed with two daughters, Zara James and Naomi Bettie. Alexis is also a stepmother to a boy named Aadyn from Jimmie Allen's previous relationship.

FAQs

Who is Alexis Gale? She is an American registered nurse, best known as the wife to Jimmie Allen. Where is Alexis Gale from? She was born in Milton, Delaware, United States of America. What is Alexis Gale's nationality? She is an American national of African-Asian ethnicity. What is Alexis Gale's age? The American nurse is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 January 1996 How many children does Alexis Gale have? She has two daughters, namely, Zara James and Naomi Bettie. She is also the stepmother to a boy called Aadyn, who is from Jimmie Allen's previous relationship. Who is Jimmie Allen married to? He is married to Alexis Gale. Where did Jimmie Allen meet his wife? The couple met in the spring of 2019 through Jimmie's cousin's wife. Despite growing up in Milton, Delaware, they had never met before. Which college did Alexis Gale attend? She attended the Delaware Technical Community College. Later she joined Beebe Healthcare's Margarate H. Rollins School of Nursing, where she graduated with an associate's degree in Nursing in 2019 What is Alexis Gale's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Jimmie Allen's wife, Alexis Gale, is an American registered nurse. She came to the spotlight when she got married to American singer and songwriter. She is an American national of African-Asian heritage.

