Hong Kong's Immigration Department investigated 455 foreign domestic employee applications suspected of job-hopping over three years up to October 2026

About 200 of the investigated applications were either refused or withdrawn following scrutiny by the department's special duties team

The Hong Kong government also moved to tighten oversight of employment agencies handling domestic helper placements under a new Code of Practice

Hong Kong's Immigration Department (ImD) has revealed that its special duties team investigated 455 visa applications from foreign domestic employees (FDEs) suspected of job-hopping over three years ending October 2026, with roughly 200 of those applications refused or withdrawn.

The figures were disclosed in an official government response published on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Hong Kong turns down 455 domestic helper visa applications. Photo credit: China News Services

Source: Getty Images

The release forms part of a parliamentary reply, suggesting the data was provided in answer to a lawmaker's question about how the authorities handle abuse of the foreign domestic helper scheme.

How Hong Kong handles job-hopping cases

Job-hopping refers to cases where a foreign domestic employee leaves one employer to work for another without following the proper procedures required under Hong Kong immigration rules.

Foreign domestic helpers are required to work exclusively for the employer named on their work permit, and switching employers outside the approved process is a breach of their conditions of stay.

The ImD's special duties team handles investigations into suspected violations. Of the 455 applications reviewed over the three-year window, the department said close to half ended in refusals or were withdrawn, indicating that a significant portion of the cases flagged carried enough evidence to warrant denial.

The department also said it does not keep a breakdown of these statistics by the nationality of the applicants involved.

Hong Kong: Employment agency rules also tightened

Alongside the crackdown on job-hopping, the Hong Kong government has been moving to improve how employment agencies that place foreign domestic helpers are regulated.

Employers in Hong Kong are permitted to hire foreign domestic helpers through licensed employment agencies. Under a Code of Practice for Employment Agencies introduced in May 2024, agencies are now required to clearly set out the services they provide and the fees they charge, giving employers and workers greater transparency before entering any agreement.

Agencies found to be breaking the rules face serious consequences, including licence revocation or formal warnings from the authorities.

Hong Kong is home to a large population of foreign domestic helpers, most of whom come from the Philippines and Indonesia.

The city's immigration rules impose strict conditions on how and where these workers can be employed, and enforcement actions such as the job-hopping investigations form part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with those conditions.

Legit.ng reported that Hong Kong published 18 occupations that allow foreigners entry without work visas.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hong Kong named 22 countries whose citizens qualify for special immigration facilitation.

Conditions for Hong Kong's Working Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong shared the conditions for its Working Holiday visa.

The scheme targets passport holders aged between 18 and 30 who ordinarily reside in one of the participating countries and whose main purpose for travelling to Hong Kong is leisure.

While on holiday, successful applicants are permitted to take up short-term employment and enrol in brief study or training courses during their stay.

Source: Legit.ng