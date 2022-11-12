Global site navigation

Local editions

Yai Ariza’s biography: age, family, Lil Nas X, where is he from?
Сelebrity biographies

Yai Ariza’s biography: age, family, Lil Nas X, where is he from?

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Yai Ariza is a professional dancer and social media personality from Colombia. He is best recognized for sharing his dance, POVs and lip-syncs on TikTok. He came into the limelight in June 2021 after he was spotted kissing Lil Nas X, an American rapper, on stage during the BET awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Yai Ariza
Photo: @yai_ariza (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Yai Ariza has amassed a vast following on TikTok and Instagram. He is also a model, having modelled for Moschino and Harpers' Bazaar Greece. The dancer hails from Bogota, Columbia and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full nameYainer Ariza
NicknameYai Ariza
GenderMale
Date of birth12 July 1997
Age25 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthBogota, Colombia
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityColombian
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityBi
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds143
Weight in kilograms65
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
FatherJose Geronimo Ariza Diaz
MotherLorraine Medrano Bonfante
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
WifeAshley Davidson
ProfessionProfessional dancer, social media influencer
Instagram@yai_ariza

Read also

Lizzy Yu’s biography: who is Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend?

Yai Ariza's biography

The professional dancer was born Yainer Ariza in Bogota, Columbia. He later relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his dancing career. His parents are Jose Geronimo Ariza Diaz and Lorraine Medrano Bonfante. He was raised alongside his sister Tefy Ariza, who is also a dancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Yai Ariza?

The social media sensation is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 12 July 1997. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Lil Nas X's ex-boyfriend is a professional dancer, choreographer and social media influencer. He worked as a choreographer at Latin Dance CTG from April 2006 to September 2014. He later began working at Compañía Periferia.

In June 2015, he became a managing director at Strong Diamond. In addition, the dancer worked as a dancer and choreographer at Latin Kingdom CTG.

Read also

Korra Obidi’s biography: age, husband, children, net worth

The TikTok star later relocated to Los Angeles, California, United States, to pursue his dancing career. He has worked as a backup dancer in a WAP music video by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion. He has also worked as a background dancer for Lil Nas X, his ex-boyfriend. He is represented by a talent agency Clear Talent Group.

Aside from being a dancer, Yai is also a social media personality. He began posting on his TikTok account on February 2020. He is known for sharing lip-syncs, dances and POVs. As of this writing, his TikTok account has over 678 thousand followers and 11 million likes.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 8 October 2014 and currently has over one thousand subscribers. He has not been active on the channel for the past three years.

The Colombian dancer is also famous and active on Instagram. He uses the account to share dancing videos, modelling and lifestyle photos. Presently, his account has 182 thousand followers. He is also a professional model.

Read also

Gussy Lau’s biography: who is Angela Aguilar’s boyfriend?

Is Yai Ariza married?

The professional dancer is married to Ashley Davidson. Ashley has a son called Noah James, who is allegedly Yai's child. However, it was confirmed throughconfirmed through a paternity test that he was not his.

He was previously in a relationship with Lil Nas X. Yai Ariza's ex-boyfriend, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter popularly known for his song Industry Baby. The two first met at a football match.

During The Maury Show, Lil narrates how he discovered that Yai Ariza had a wife and a four-year-old son. They had only dated for a month and a half at the time of his discovery. In addition, it was brought to his awareness that Yai cheated on him with over 10 people. The two eventually broke up, Lil claiming he needed to work on his career.

Read also

Taj Cross’ biography: age, height, birthday, parents, movies

FAQs

  1. Who is Yai Ariza? He is an American dancer, social media personality and TikTok star.
  2. What is Yai Ariza's age? He is 25 years old as of 2022.
  3. When is Yai Ariza's birthday? He marks his birthday on 12 July.
  4. Where is Yai Ariza from? The TikTok star hails from Bogota, Colombia.
  5. Is Lil Nas X dating Yai Ariza? No, they were previously dating but later broke up.
  6. Who is Yai Ariza's wife? He is married to Ashley.
  7. Does Yai Ariza have kids? No. He was presumed to have a son named Noah. However, the paternity test revealed that he was not his biological father.

Yai Ariza is a professional dancer, choreographer and social media personality. His dance, POV and lip-sync videos on TikTok have won him a huge following online. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

READ ALSO: Nhut Le's biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Read also

Kristin Marino’s biography: who is Noah Schnacky’s girlfriend?

Legit.ng recently published Nhut Le's biography. He is an actor, writer and producer. He came into the limelight following his appearance in HBO Max's Peacemaker.

Nhut Le was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and relocated to the United States with his family at the age of 6. Besides his acting career, he is also a skilled potter and owns an online pottery studio, 3 Circle Pottery.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel