Yai Ariza’s biography: age, family, Lil Nas X, where is he from?

Yai Ariza is a professional dancer and social media personality from Colombia. He is best recognized for sharing his dance, POVs and lip-syncs on TikTok. He came into the limelight in June 2021 after he was spotted kissing Lil Nas X, an American rapper, on stage during the BET awards.

Yai Ariza has amassed a vast following on TikTok and Instagram. He is also a model, having modelled for Moschino and Harpers' Bazaar Greece. The dancer hails from Bogota, Columbia and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Yainer Ariza Nickname Yai Ariza Gender Male Date of birth 12 July 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Bogota, Colombia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bi Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Jose Geronimo Ariza Diaz Mother Lorraine Medrano Bonfante Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Ashley Davidson Profession Professional dancer, social media influencer Instagram @yai_ariza

Yai Ariza's biography

The professional dancer was born Yainer Ariza in Bogota, Columbia. He later relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his dancing career. His parents are Jose Geronimo Ariza Diaz and Lorraine Medrano Bonfante. He was raised alongside his sister Tefy Ariza, who is also a dancer.

How old is Yai Ariza?

The social media sensation is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 12 July 1997. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Lil Nas X's ex-boyfriend is a professional dancer, choreographer and social media influencer. He worked as a choreographer at Latin Dance CTG from April 2006 to September 2014. He later began working at Compañía Periferia.

In June 2015, he became a managing director at Strong Diamond. In addition, the dancer worked as a dancer and choreographer at Latin Kingdom CTG.

The TikTok star later relocated to Los Angeles, California, United States, to pursue his dancing career. He has worked as a backup dancer in a WAP music video by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion. He has also worked as a background dancer for Lil Nas X, his ex-boyfriend. He is represented by a talent agency Clear Talent Group.

Aside from being a dancer, Yai is also a social media personality. He began posting on his TikTok account on February 2020. He is known for sharing lip-syncs, dances and POVs. As of this writing, his TikTok account has over 678 thousand followers and 11 million likes.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 8 October 2014 and currently has over one thousand subscribers. He has not been active on the channel for the past three years.

The Colombian dancer is also famous and active on Instagram. He uses the account to share dancing videos, modelling and lifestyle photos. Presently, his account has 182 thousand followers. He is also a professional model.

Is Yai Ariza married?

The professional dancer is married to Ashley Davidson. Ashley has a son called Noah James, who is allegedly Yai's child. However, it was confirmed throughconfirmed through a paternity test that he was not his.

He was previously in a relationship with Lil Nas X. Yai Ariza's ex-boyfriend, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter popularly known for his song Industry Baby. The two first met at a football match.

During The Maury Show, Lil narrates how he discovered that Yai Ariza had a wife and a four-year-old son. They had only dated for a month and a half at the time of his discovery. In addition, it was brought to his awareness that Yai cheated on him with over 10 people. The two eventually broke up, Lil claiming he needed to work on his career.

FAQs

Who is Yai Ariza? He is an American dancer, social media personality and TikTok star. What is Yai Ariza's age? He is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Yai Ariza's birthday? He marks his birthday on 12 July. Where is Yai Ariza from? The TikTok star hails from Bogota, Colombia. Is Lil Nas X dating Yai Ariza? No, they were previously dating but later broke up. Who is Yai Ariza's wife? He is married to Ashley. Does Yai Ariza have kids? No. He was presumed to have a son named Noah. However, the paternity test revealed that he was not his biological father.

Yai Ariza is a professional dancer, choreographer and social media personality. His dance, POV and lip-sync videos on TikTok have won him a huge following online. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

