The Argentine Consulate General in Vancouver published its updated schedule of consular fees, pricing passports and visas in Consular Units

An ordinary Argentine passport is priced at 165 UC, while visa fees range from 40 UC for transit to 250 UC for temporary and family reunification visas

Applicants should note that certain visas carry an additional immigration fee on top of the listed consular charge, and no cash payments are accepted

The Argentine Consulate General in Vancouver published its schedule of consular fees, setting out what applicants can expect to pay for passports, identity documents, and a range of visa categories.

The fee schedule, prices all services in Consular Units (UC), with one UC equivalent to CAD 1.40.

Argentina posts fees for passports and visas. Photo credit: Javier Ghersi/ Getty Images, PBS.

Source: UGC

Argentine Passport and Identity Document Fees

For Argentines seeking to renew or obtain travel documents through the Vancouver consulate, an ordinary passport costs 165 UC (CAD 231).

Those in urgent need of travel documents can apply for an emergency passport at 40 UC (CAD 56), while a temporary travel document is priced at 30 UC (CAD 42). An Argentine national identity card (DNI) can be processed for 15 UC (CAD 21).

Visa Fees at the Vancouver Consulate

The consulate lists several visa categories with varying costs.

A transit visa is priced at 40 UC (CAD 56), making it the most affordable option. A tourism or other transitory visa costs 150 UC (CAD 210), while a technical, professional, artistic or business visa is set at 200 UC (CAD 280).

Both the temporary visa and the family reunification visa are priced at 250 UC (CAD 350) each.

Applicants for either of these two categories should be aware that an additional immigration fee is payable on top of the consular charge listed above.

It is important to note that these fees apply specifically to services processed through the Consulate General in Vancouver, located at 860 Homer St., Suite 407, Vancouver, BC. Fees at Argentine consular offices in other countries may differ.

All consular fees are payable by credit or debit card, either in person at the consulate or remotely through a payment link sent by email.

The consulate states clearly that cash will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Argentina releases guidance on visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Argentina published its full list of countries whose citizens can enter without a prior visa, covering dozens of nations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Only one African country is on the visa-free list, giving its citizens access to Argentina for up to 90 days without applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng