15 of the new generation of Black actresses under 30 changing the game

Meet the new wave of Black actresses under 30

Actress Age (as of 2025) Marsai Martin 21 years old Lexi Underwood 22 years old Storm Reid 22 years old Bailey Bass 22 years old Quvenzhané Wallis 22 years old Sydney Mikayla 22 years old Riele Downs 24 years old Kyla-Drew 21 years old Yara Shahidi 25 years old Chloe Bailey 27 years old Sierra Capri 27 years old Dara Renee 25 years old Amandla Stenberg 27 years old Shahadi Wright Joseph 20 years old Lovie Simone 27 years old

1. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin speaks onstage during the 2025 Blavity Fest at Lee + White. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caila Marsai Martin

Caila Marsai Martin Date of birth: 14 August 2004

14 August 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)

21 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States

Marsai Martin is among the most talented Black actresses under the age of 30. She is known for starring in TV shows and films such as Black-ish, G20, Fun Mom Dinner, and Fantasy Football.

Marsai is also a producer, making history as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood for projects like Little and Saturdays. She is also involved in voice work, having contributed to Good Times and Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

2. Lexi Underwood

Lexi Underwood attends the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" Season 2. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lexi Underwood

Lexi Underwood Date of birth: 28 August 2003

28 August 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Cheverly, Maryland, United States

Lexi Underwood is a Black actress and singer who has risen to prominence in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2014 with a role in Dance-Off. Lexi has been featured in several films and TV series, including Little Fires Everywhere, Cruel Summer, The First Lady, and I Wish You All the Best.

3. Storm Reid

Storm Reid seen at the 2025 Inspiration Awards Benefiting Step Up. Photo: Stewart Cook

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Storm Reid

Storm Reid Date of birth: 1 July 2003

1 July 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Actress Storm Reid is one of Hollywood's most promising Black actresses under the age of 30. Her notable movies and TV shows include A Wrinkle in Time, Euphoria, The Invisible Man, and 12 Years a Slave. She has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress and a BET Award nomination for the YoungStars Award.

4. Bailey Bass

Actress Bailey Bass attends the launch of the new polish collection, nail & bone by Paris Hilton. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bailey Bass

Bailey Bass Date of birth: 18 June 2003

18 June 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Bailey Bass is an American entrepreneur and actress from Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She rose to international fame for her role as Tsireya in Avatar: The Way of Water. Some of Bailey Bass' notable projects include Interview with the Vampire, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

5. Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis attends Apple TV+ “Swagger” Season 2 Juneteenth Screening. Photo: Leigh Vogel

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis Date of birth: 28 August 2003

28 August 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Houma, Louisiana, United States

Quvenzhané Wallis is among the most celebrated African-American actresses under 30. Her notable works include Beasts of the Southern Wild, Annie, Swagger, and 12 Years a Slave. She gained international recognition for her historic Academy Award nomination at age 9 for her role as Hushpuppy in Beasts of the Southern Wild.

6. Sydney Mikayla

Sydney Mikayla arrives at Lisa Vanderpump's Hosts The 5th Annual World Dog Day. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sydney Mikayla Shepherd

Sydney Mikayla Shepherd Date of birth: 1 February 2003

1 February 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Sydney Mikayla is among the highly talented and acclaimed Black actresses under the age of 30. She made her television debut with a guest role in Parenthood in 2011, at the age of 8.

Sydney has appeared in several TV shows and films, including General Hospital, Hawthorne, A Beautiful Soul, and School of Rock. She is also a voice actor, lending her voice to animated series such as Craig of the Creek, Transformers: EarthSpark, and Dew Drop Diaries.

7. Riele Downs

Riele Downs attends a special screening of Lifetime's "Abducted Off The Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story". Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Riele Downs

Riele Downs Date of birth: 8 July 2001

8 July 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of 2025)

24 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Riele Downs is among the Canadian actresses under the age of 30. She began acting as a child, taking on the role of Mocha Latte in the 2004 film My Baby's Daddy. Riele Downs has been featured in films and TV shows, including Henry Danger, Tiny Christmas, Darby and the Dead, and My Life with the Walter Boys.

8. Kyla-Drew

Kyla-Drew Simmons arrives at the Lifetime Hosts Fan Gala and Advance Screening for "Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland". Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyla‑Drew Simmons

Kyla‑Drew Simmons Date of birth: 17 April 2004

17 April 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)

21 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Kyla‑Drew Simmons is an American actress and trained dancer. She made her acting debut in 2012 in the movie The Neighbors. Some of her notable projects include Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, How I Met Your Mother, No Good Nick, and The Ohio, Texas Remix.

9. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yara Sayeh Shahidi

Yara Sayeh Shahidi Date of birth: 10 February 2000

10 February 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Yara Shahidi is a Black and Iranian-American actress in her mid-20s. She rose to fame through her role as Zoey Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off Grown-ish. Some of Yara Shahidi's acting credits include The Sun Is Also a Star, Salt, The Fosters, and The First Family.

10. Chlöe Bailey

Chloe Bailey attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chlöe Elizabeth Bailey

Chlöe Elizabeth Bailey Date of birth: 1 July 1998

1 July 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Chlöe Bailey is an actress and musician born on 1 July 1998. She made her breakthrough in the Peacock series Swarm. Her notable movies and TV shows include Last Holiday, Praise This, and The Exorcism. Chlöe is also a singer-songwriter, performing as one half of the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chlöe x Halle.

11. Sierra Capri

Sierra Capri arrives at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sierra Capri

Sierra Capri Date of birth: 8 September 1998

8 September 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Sierra Capri is among the most promising American actresses under 30. She made her breakthrough starring as Monse Finnie in the Netflix coming-of-age drama On My Block. Sierra has appeared in projects such as American Skin, Go Getters, and Young.Wild.Free.

12. Dara Reneé

Actress and model Dara Reneé attends the 5th Annual Legacy Ball. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dara Reneé Brooks

Dara Reneé Brooks Date of birth: 7 November 2000

7 November 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Dara Reneé is an American actress, singer, and model. She rose to prominence for her role as Kourtney Greene in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Some of her notable TV shows include Electric Bloom, Black-ish, Grey's Anatomy, The Kids Are Alright, and her music contributions to various Disney productions.

13. Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg attends the "Star Wars: The Acolyte" UK Premiere. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg Date of birth: 23 October 1998

23 October 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Amandla Stenberg is among the most influential and successful American actresses under the age of 30. They are known for their distinctive roles in films such as The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and The Acolyte. In addition to acting, Amandla Stenberg is also a musician and activist.

14. Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph Date of birth: 29 April 2005

29 April 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)

20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: United States

Shahadi Wright Joseph is a young American actress who has risen to prominence in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2016 at the age of 11, starring in Hairspray Live!. Shahadi has been featured in several films and TV series, including Us, Come Find Me, and Them.

15. Lovie Simone

Actress Lovie Simone attends "Manhunt" press junket and screening during day two of the 12th SCAD TVfest. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lovie Simone Oppong

Lovie Simone Oppong Date of birth: 29 November 1998

29 November 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Lovie Simone is among the notable Black actresses under the age of 30. She rose to fame for portraying Zora Greenleaf in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series Greenleaf. Lovie has continued to make a name for herself with standout performances in films and TV series like Selah and the Spades, The Craft: Legacy, and Forever.

A new generation of Black actresses under 30 is transforming Hollywood with bold performances, exceptional range, and a commitment to telling diverse stories. Rising stars like Kyla-Drew, Marsai Martin, Chlöe Bailey, and Lexi Underwood continue to captivate audiences on screen.

