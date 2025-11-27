15 of the new generation of Black actresses under 30 changing the game
Black actresses under 30 are redefining the future of Hollywood. From Storm Reid and Sydney Mikayla to Marsai Martin, Amandla Stenberg, and Quvenzhané Wallis, they're breaking barriers through standout roles and dynamic storytelling in today's biggest films and series.
Meet the new wave of Black actresses under 30
This compilation of Black actresses under 30 is based on their public recognition, critical acclaim, and contributions to Hollywood through film and television. It is not an exhaustive or definitive ranking, and inclusion or omission does not diminish the value or success of any individual. This list has been compiled using information from reputable sources, including IMDb and The Hollywood Reporter.
1. Marsai Martin
- Full name: Caila Marsai Martin
- Date of birth: 14 August 2004
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States
Marsai Martin is among the most talented Black actresses under the age of 30. She is known for starring in TV shows and films such as Black-ish, G20, Fun Mom Dinner, and Fantasy Football.
Marsai is also a producer, making history as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood for projects like Little and Saturdays. She is also involved in voice work, having contributed to Good Times and Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.
2. Lexi Underwood
- Full name: Lexi Underwood
- Date of birth: 28 August 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Cheverly, Maryland, United States
Lexi Underwood is a Black actress and singer who has risen to prominence in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2014 with a role in Dance-Off. Lexi has been featured in several films and TV series, including Little Fires Everywhere, Cruel Summer, The First Lady, and I Wish You All the Best.
3. Storm Reid
- Full name: Storm Reid
- Date of birth: 1 July 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Actress Storm Reid is one of Hollywood's most promising Black actresses under the age of 30. Her notable movies and TV shows include A Wrinkle in Time, Euphoria, The Invisible Man, and 12 Years a Slave. She has won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress and a BET Award nomination for the YoungStars Award.
4. Bailey Bass
- Full name: Bailey Bass
- Date of birth: 18 June 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Bailey Bass is an American entrepreneur and actress from Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She rose to international fame for her role as Tsireya in Avatar: The Way of Water. Some of Bailey Bass' notable projects include Interview with the Vampire, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
5. Quvenzhané Wallis
- Full name: Quvenzhané Wallis
- Date of birth: 28 August 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Houma, Louisiana, United States
Quvenzhané Wallis is among the most celebrated African-American actresses under 30. Her notable works include Beasts of the Southern Wild, Annie, Swagger, and 12 Years a Slave. She gained international recognition for her historic Academy Award nomination at age 9 for her role as Hushpuppy in Beasts of the Southern Wild.
6. Sydney Mikayla
- Full name: Sydney Mikayla Shepherd
- Date of birth: 1 February 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Sydney Mikayla is among the highly talented and acclaimed Black actresses under the age of 30. She made her television debut with a guest role in Parenthood in 2011, at the age of 8.
Sydney has appeared in several TV shows and films, including General Hospital, Hawthorne, A Beautiful Soul, and School of Rock. She is also a voice actor, lending her voice to animated series such as Craig of the Creek, Transformers: EarthSpark, and Dew Drop Diaries.
7. Riele Downs
- Full name: Riele Downs
- Date of birth: 8 July 2001
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Riele Downs is among the Canadian actresses under the age of 30. She began acting as a child, taking on the role of Mocha Latte in the 2004 film My Baby's Daddy. Riele Downs has been featured in films and TV shows, including Henry Danger, Tiny Christmas, Darby and the Dead, and My Life with the Walter Boys.
8. Kyla-Drew
- Full name: Kyla‑Drew Simmons
- Date of birth: 17 April 2004
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Kyla‑Drew Simmons is an American actress and trained dancer. She made her acting debut in 2012 in the movie The Neighbors. Some of her notable projects include Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, How I Met Your Mother, No Good Nick, and The Ohio, Texas Remix.
9. Yara Shahidi
- Full name: Yara Sayeh Shahidi
- Date of birth: 10 February 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
Yara Shahidi is a Black and Iranian-American actress in her mid-20s. She rose to fame through her role as Zoey Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off Grown-ish. Some of Yara Shahidi's acting credits include The Sun Is Also a Star, Salt, The Fosters, and The First Family.
10. Chlöe Bailey
- Full name: Chlöe Elizabeth Bailey
- Date of birth: 1 July 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Chlöe Bailey is an actress and musician born on 1 July 1998. She made her breakthrough in the Peacock series Swarm. Her notable movies and TV shows include Last Holiday, Praise This, and The Exorcism. Chlöe is also a singer-songwriter, performing as one half of the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chlöe x Halle.
11. Sierra Capri
- Full name: Sierra Capri
- Date of birth: 8 September 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Sierra Capri is among the most promising American actresses under 30. She made her breakthrough starring as Monse Finnie in the Netflix coming-of-age drama On My Block. Sierra has appeared in projects such as American Skin, Go Getters, and Young.Wild.Free.
12. Dara Reneé
- Full name: Dara Reneé Brooks
- Date of birth: 7 November 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Dara Reneé is an American actress, singer, and model. She rose to prominence for her role as Kourtney Greene in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Some of her notable TV shows include Electric Bloom, Black-ish, Grey's Anatomy, The Kids Are Alright, and her music contributions to various Disney productions.
13. Amandla Stenberg
- Full name: Amandla Stenberg
- Date of birth: 23 October 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Amandla Stenberg is among the most influential and successful American actresses under the age of 30. They are known for their distinctive roles in films such as The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and The Acolyte. In addition to acting, Amandla Stenberg is also a musician and activist.
14. Shahadi Wright Joseph
- Full name: Shahadi Wright Joseph
- Date of birth: 29 April 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: United States
Shahadi Wright Joseph is a young American actress who has risen to prominence in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2016 at the age of 11, starring in Hairspray Live!. Shahadi has been featured in several films and TV series, including Us, Come Find Me, and Them.
15. Lovie Simone
- Full name: Lovie Simone Oppong
- Date of birth: 29 November 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Lovie Simone is among the notable Black actresses under the age of 30. She rose to fame for portraying Zora Greenleaf in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series Greenleaf. Lovie has continued to make a name for herself with standout performances in films and TV series like Selah and the Spades, The Craft: Legacy, and Forever.
Who is the best actress under 30?
Several of the best actresses under 30 are making waves in 2025, including Lexi Underwood, Marsai Martin, Dara Reneé, Quvenzhané Wallis, Storm Reid, and Lovie Simone.
Which actresses under 30 are also successful musicians?
Some actresses under 30 have successfully pursued music alongside their acting careers, including Chlöe Bailey, Dara Reneé, Marsai Martin, Lexi Underwood, and Willow Smith.
A new generation of Black actresses under 30 is transforming Hollywood with bold performances, exceptional range, and a commitment to telling diverse stories. Rising stars like Kyla-Drew, Marsai Martin, Chlöe Bailey, and Lexi Underwood continue to captivate audiences on screen.
