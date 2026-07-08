Mautin, a Covenant University lecturer and mother of twins, revealed she was separated and has divorce proceedings underway after marrying in 2021

She addressed the disclosure in a TikTok video responding to a viewer who asked whether she was married, speaking with candour and visible emotion

Despite her own experience, Mautin shared her advice to singles regarding marriage, and it got people talking on social media

A Covenant University lecturer and mother of twins, Mautin Ogabi, has opened up about her separation and ongoing divorce proceedings in a candid TikTok video that has resonated widely with viewers.

Filming from inside a car, she responded directly to a viewer's comment asking, "Are u married??"

Covenant University lecturer speaks about divorce and advises singles on marriage. Photo: @mautinogabi

Source: TikTok

The question prompted a strikingly honest answer as she confirmed she is a single mother of two, that she wed in 2021, and that she is now separated with divorce proceedings in progress.

Covenant University lecturer advises singles about marriage

Rather than letting the disclosure become a moment of bitterness, she was careful to frame it as a lesson for younger, unmarried followers on her TikTok page, @mautinogabi

She made clear she was not promoting reckless behaviour or what she described as "toxic feminism," and pushed back against the idea that her personal experience should become a blueprint for how others view marriage.

Her core message was straightforward: single people should not allow the painful experiences of others to poison their own faith in love or commitment.

She pointed to God's word as a steady foundation and insisted that good marriages do exist, even as she acknowledged the difficulty of her own circumstances.

Watch Mautin share her story in her own words:

Viewers rally around twin mum undergoing divorce

The video drew an outpouring of support from followers who praised both her emotional maturity and her refusal to generalise from her own pain.

Rebirth kitchen wrote:

"I'm wowed. It takes a very high level of emotional intelligence to have your kind of sense of reasoning. Not generalizing your own situation is why I'll forever respect you and your opinion about things.. God bless you"

kikiloreoluwa said:

"I know the road isn't always easy, but your strength is inspiring. Every sacrifice you make, every tear you wipe away, and every effort you put into raising out precious EJIRE. Being separated does not define your worth or determine your future. You are more than your circumstances and keep trusting that brighter days are ahead. One day, you will look back and realize that the very moments that tested you also made you stronger. You are enough. You are loved. You are capable. And you are doing an amazing job Sis.."

Òlúshólá GCFR added:

"It wasn't the explanation that got me...it was the consciousness that you put into your words on how u answered that question.... This is my first time seeing u here.."

A Nigerian lecturer who gave birth to twins shares how she was separated and filed for divorce Photo: Unsplash

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Female lawyer advises men concerning divorce

In a related story, a female lawyer advised men on how to legally protect their property from their wives in the event of a divorce.

She stated that if a woman took part of a man’s property after divorce, then he was not a smart man.

Many reacted to the viral post as the lawyer gave details on what men could do to protect their property.

Source: Legit.ng