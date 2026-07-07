The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) forcefully denied the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, medical care, assaulted his wife and arrested his personal physician.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Tuesday, July 7, disclosed that the opposition party got the information from the National Hospital in Abuja, where the former governor was scheduled for medical treatment.

Abdullahi explained that the hospital had advised that El-Rufai would need to be hospitalised because of his failing health, but operatives of the commission insisted that the former governor must be returned to their custody. His wife and personal physician had protested, and this led to their assault and subsequent arrest of the doctor.

The ADC accused the ICPC and the administration of President Bola Tinubu of going beyond the realm of law enforcement. It described the action as an assault on the Constitution of 200 million Nigerians, a basic principle of justice and human rights and dignity.

The announcement by Abdullahi has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Source: Legit.ng