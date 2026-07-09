Davido ranked five of his biggest songs and revealed which one transformed his career forever

The Afrobeats star recalled the unforgettable moment Cristiano Ronaldo was seen dancing to the hit record

Ahead of his new album, ORIADÉ, Davido also named the one song he would keep if forced to choose from his entire catalogue

As anticipation builds for the release of his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, Nigerian music superstar Davido has rated some of the biggest songs of his career.

The award-winning singer recently took part in a blind ranking challenge during an interview with Capital XTRA, where he was asked to rank five of his hit records without knowing which song would come next.

According to Davido, there is one song that completely changed his life, particularly his finances.

Davido says his song "Fall" changed his life financially. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

During the challenge, Davido placed "If" in second position, describing it as the record that helped him gain major radio attention in the United States.

He ranked "Unavailable" third, followed by "Assurance" in fourth place.

His collaboration with Summer Walker, "D & G," landed at No. 5.

Although he praised the song, Davido admitted he has released stronger records over the years.

However, when it came to the number one spot, the singer did not hesitate.

He picked "Fall."

According to the Afrobeats star, the global hit transformed his career in ways he never imagined.

"'Fall' changed my life. 'Fall' changed my life financially," Davido said.

Davido also recalled one of the biggest moments associated with the song.

The singer said he was in Miami when someone sent him a video showing football icon Cristiano Ronaldo dancing to "Fall" inside his living room.

The moment further convinced him that the record had travelled far beyond Africa.

Even more remarkable was how quickly the hit was created.

According to Davido, "Fall" was recorded in just 15 to 20 minutes.

The revelation left many fans amazed, considering the song went on to become one of the biggest Afrobeats records ever released.

Davido still loves his classics

After completing the ranking, Davido was asked an even tougher question.

If he had to keep just one song from his entire music catalogue, which would it be?

Rather than choosing "Fall," the singer admitted he would likely pick either "Dami Duro" or "Aye."

The interview is coming just weeks before Davido releases ORIADÉ, his sixth studio album.

The project is expected to drop on July 31, 2026, with 13 tracks, making it the shortest studio album of his career.

Watch the Instagram video of Davido ranking his songs.

Reactions trail Davido's choice of song

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@adroit_carder44 stated:

"Fall,was the first-ever Afrobeats single to be certified Gold in the U.S.A. Live long King David"

@emmanu_el_x noted:

"I smiled with him when assurance started playing 😂 that song was something, loved it fr"

@opulentdave noted:

"Why would David put D and G for number 5…that’s one of his best and underrated records"

Davido recalls the unforgettable moment Cristiano Ronaldo was seen dancing to the hit record. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes as daughter sings his song

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's second daughter, Hailey, warmed the hearts of music lovers with a video of her vibing to her father’s song online.

The music star recently released a track titled “I Know Who I Be,” and his second daughter, Hailey, was seen singing and dancing to it.

Davido shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram story, along with his reaction to his daughter’s adorable gesture.

Source: Legit.ng