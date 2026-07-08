A banker who works at Access Bank Plc has expressed his excitement after earning a first-class degree in statistics from Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State

The Access Bank employee showcased his result, noting that his academic achievement means more to him because it did not come easily

The banker reflected on balancing his academic life with his banking career, revealing that there were days when work was demanding

Samuel Adebowale, an employee of Access Bank Plc, has earned a BSc (Hons.) in Statistics at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State.

The first-class graduate displayed his degree result on LinkedIn as he reflected on his academic journey.

An Access Bank employee has graduated from Ajayi Crowther University with a first-class degree. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Samuel Adebowale

Source: UGC

Access Bank employee combined academics with career work

An excited Samuel noted that his academic milestone means more to him because it did not come easily.

Reflecting on how he balanced his full-time career as a banker with his academic work, the anti-money laundering (AML) compliance officer at Access Bank Plc admitted that it was not easy.

According to him, it demanded countless late nights, early mornings, sacrifices and unwavering determination. In his words:

"A Journey of Consistency, Discipline, and God's Grace.

"I'm excited to share that I have officially completed my B.Sc. (Hons.) in Statistics at Ajayi Crowther University, graduating with a First Class.

"This achievement means even more to me because it didn't come easy.

"Balancing a full-time career at Access Bank Plc in Financial Crime Compliance while pursuing my degree required countless late nights, early mornings, sacrifices, and unwavering determination.

"There were days when work was demanding, deadlines were tight, and studying felt exhausting, but I remained committed to the goal..."

In his LinkedIn post on July 8, Samuel drew a lesson from his academic achievement and appreciated God, his family, friends, mentors, and colleagues for supporting him through his academic journey, and he thanked his employer for the opportunity to grow professionally while studying in school.

"...Looking back, I'm grateful that consistency has been a defining part of my academic journey:

"National Diploma (ND): Distinction.

"Higher National Diploma (HND): Distinction.

"B.Sc. (HND Conversion): First Class.

"This milestone is a reminder that your current responsibilities don't have to stop your growth. With determination, discipline, and God's grace, it is possible to pursue excellence in multiple areas of life.

"My sincere appreciation goes to God, my family, friends, mentors, colleagues, and everyone who encouraged and supported me throughout this journey. I'm also grateful to Access Bank for the opportunity to grow professionally while pursuing my academic aspirations.

"This is not the finish line, it's another step toward greater opportunities, continuous learning, and making meaningful impact.

"On to the next chapter."

An Access Bank worker has bagged a degree from Ajayi Crowther University. Photo Credit; acu.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Access Bank employee celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Access Bank employee's academic feat below:

Wisdom Afebuamhe said:

"Congratulations my guy."

Adisa Idris said:

"Your greatest achievements are still ahead of you. The best is yet to come."

Abigail Nwankwo said:

"Massive congratulations Samuel Adebowale on the First Class. You absolutely smashed it! No idea how you balanced work and uni. Proud of you 👏."

Osuji Uche Olamilekan said:

"Very big congratulations brother. Not an easy task. I am proud of you paddy man🎉."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the full list of Ajayi Crowther University courses and admission requirements.

Ajayi Crowther University graduate shares proudest moments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Ajayi Crowther University had recounted his proudest moments.

With a CGPA of 4.95 out of 5.00, he stood at the top till the very end, his future as clear as the moon.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he said he passed ICAN exams in two years, never failing once. He spoke of God's grace, hard work, and setting goals that were tough but possible.

Source: Legit.ng