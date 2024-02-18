Fun facts about Texas to share with your family and friends

Texas is one of the 50 states of the United States of America. It is located in the southern part of America. It is incredibly diverse and has a rich history, culture, unique cuisine, vibrant music and distinct accents. Discover some fun facts about Texas you to share with your loved ones.

Texas is nicknamed the Lone Star State because, in 1836, the Republic of Texas declared itself an independent nation. Photo: Yevhen Borysov (modified by author)

Texas is popularly known as the Lone Star State. It is famous for its vast side, diverse people and numerous attractions. The state has many fascinating fun facts and is the best destination for travellers. If you want to visit or relocate there, these are interesting facts about Texas.

Fun facts about Texas

The Lone Star State is one of the most populous places in America. It borders places like Louisiana, Arkansas, and New Mexico. Below are random facts about Texas.

1. Texas is the second-largest State in America

Texas takes the second place among all the 50 states of America. It stretches 268,596 square miles and has a population of 30 million residents. It is three times bigger than the United Kingdom.

2. The main dish in Texas is the Chili con carne

Chili con carne, translated to 'chilli with meat', is one of Texas's interesting facts. The delicacy was a stew that cowboys made that consisted of dried beef and chillies. The dish became the primary state dish in 1977. One rule of the dish is strictly no beans.

3. The State is home to King Ranch

King Ranch is the largest ranch in America. It is located in Kingsville in the southern part of Texas. The ranch measures 825,000 acres and is more significant than Rhode Island.

4. Texas is the music capital of the world

This is one of the cool facts about Texas. Austin, being the capital city, is the live music capital. The city boasts several major music festivals, such as Austin City Limits and South by Southwest. The State has more live music venues than any other in the country. If you love live music, this is the place to be.

5. The State has only one natural lake

Among the Texas fun facts is Caddo Lake, the only natural lake in Texas. It is located at Caddo Lake State Park in Karnack. One of the unique plant species available is giant bald cypress trees.

6. Texas means "friends"

The name Texas is borrowed from the Caddo Indian word "teach", which means friends or allies. It was named after the natives who lived there before the Spanish arrived. Texas's motto is "Friendship," which is seen by the hospitality of the southern people.

7. Texas has more cattle than any other state

Texas has more cattle than any other state. Photo: pexels.com, @janice-carriger

The Lone State is known for its vast ranches and many cattle. The number of cattle stands at over 12.7 million. It is followed by Nebraska, which has about 6.8 million cattle.

8. The State is home to the largest bat colony in America

Among the abundant wildlife, the state is home to the largest bat colony in America. They are located in Bracken Cave which is owned by Bat Conservation International Inc. The free-tailed Mexican bats are in the millions.

9. Texas trees are known as the Pecan Tree

The Pecan trees are Texas native trees. It is commercially grown and has numerous uses, such as making pecan sweets, pies and other lovely treats.

10. Austin is the capital of Texas

Austin is not only Texas's capital but the 4th most populous city in America. Its population stands at 965,872.

11. Dr Pepper was invented in the Lone Star State

This is among the many fun facts about Texas for kids. Dr Pepper is one of the most popular drinks in America. The drink was first made in Waco in 1985. It then began selling in other places in 1904. Its top-secret recipe is safely stored in two potions in two banks in Dallas.

12. It is the capital and seat of the government

The Texas State Capitol is the capital and seat of the government. It is located in downtown Austin, and the structure is home to the Governor and the Legislature. If you want fun things to do with kids, you can take them to The Texas State Capitol.

13. The state has some of the weirdest laws ever

Before travelling here, ensure you check out the local laws. Below are a few examples of the odd laws:

Milking someone else's cow is illegal, and breaking this law attracts a penalty of $10.

In the town of Galveston, sitting on the sidewalk is illegal and can cost you $500.

If you plan on stealing, you must obtain a written or oral notice 24 hours before the crime.

It is illegal to eat from someone else's trash without their permission.

Another weird law is you are not allowed to take more than a few sips of beer standing.

14. Texas has the most extensive rose garden

The Lone Star State is home to America's most extensive rose garden. The State has plenty of areas to stop and smell the roses. Tyler has the most extensive rose garden, stretching 14 acres with over 500 species and 38,000 rose bushes. The State even has tourists flocking in October for the Texas Rose Festival.

15. The Monarch Butterfly is unique to Texas

The Monarch Butterfly is unique to Texas. Photo: pexels.com, @debadutta

The southern State is home to over 400 butterfly species. The Monarch Butterfly is one of the most gorgeous creatures in the world. It was considered the state butterfly and was granted that title in 1995.

16. Six nations have ruled the Lone State

Until recently, Texas recognised and hoisted the flags of six countries: The United States, Mexico, Spain, France, The Republic of Texas and the Confederate States. The Flag of the Old Southern States replaced the Confederate States flag in the 1990s. There is an amusement park called Six Flags Over Texas.

17. The United States deadliest natural disaster happened in Texas

Texas experienced America's deadliest natural disaster in 1900. A category four hurricane hit Galveston with winds up to 130 miles per hour. A total of over 8000 people lost their lives. However, the town rebuilt itself, and today, it is home to major attractions like Moody Gardens and Strand Historic District.

18. Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark is the largest park in Texas

If you want some cool Texas facts for kids, try this one. Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark spans over 26 acres, offering many water attractions for visitors of all ages. Schlitterbahn is located in Galveston. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the tallest, most thrilling water rides here.

19. The State's flag is called 'The Lone Star Flag'

The Lone Star Flag was designed by Peter Krag in 1839. The Austin-based artist was paid $10, which is equivalent to around $200 today. He developed the flag from an original freehand drawing.

20. Texas produces the most energy in the United States

The State is endowed with natural resources. It makes 13.8% of America's energy of electricity. It is also the only state with its power grid.

21. The official plant of Texas is the prickly pear cactus

The cactus fruit is a plant that thrives in hot, dry areas. The plant was made the state plant in 1995. The juicy, red, prickly pear fruits have many uses, such as making jams, jellies, wine, and pies.

23. The State is home to many celebrities

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” on 27 June 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Many A-list celebrities were born and raised in the Lone Star State. These celebrities have made a name for themselves globally in their different industries. In the music scenes, big names like Beyonce, Selena Gomez, and Kelly Clarkson were born and raised here. Talented actors like Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, and Steve Martin call Texas home.

24. The Bluebonnet is the flower of Texas

The Bluebonnet appears between late March and early April. It is a sign that spring and the hot summer are approaching.

25. Texas boasts the best-frozen margarita

If you enjoy frozen margaritas, you have the city of Dallas to thank. The drink was first made in 1971 by a restauranteur named Mariano Martinez. He modified an ice cream machine to make the first frozen margarita.

26. The state sport of Texas is The Rodeo

The Rodeo is a sport associated with cowboys and cowgirls. It tests mainly their riding skill and speed. The first rodeo challenge was held on 4 July 1983, and the sport was adopted in 1997.

27. Houston was the first word spoken on the moon

When the moon explorers landed on the moon on 20 July 1969, Houston was the first word ever spoken. Houston is one of the cities in Texas.

28. The State is the largest producer of wool

Texas is the largest wool producer in America. Due to its advanced Angora goat genetics, the State is also the largest mohair producer.

Texas is located in the southern part of the nation. The State is fascinating regarding culture, economics, scenery, and beauty. Above are fun facts about Texas to help increase your knowledge of the Lone Star State.

