The FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the biggest football spectacle yet, with 48 teams battling across 104 matches before the grand finale at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026

While Argentina defends its crown and Spain enters as the fan favourite, astrology suggests the stars have already chosen a different champion

According to planetary alignments, France, led by Kylian Mbappé, emerges as the strongest contender to lift the trophy

The 23rd FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest yet, with 48 teams playing 104 matches before the final showdown at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

Argentina arrives as defending champions, Spain is the fan favourite, and legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are preparing for their last dance.

France rises as the FIFA World Cup 2026 favourite through astrology predictions. Photo credit: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

But according to Astrosure, the stars point to one clear winner and it may surprise many.

FIFA World Cup 2026 astrology predictions

Astrological analysis of the tournament charts, opening match, and the birth charts of seven key players consistently highlight one team: France. The alignment of the planets suggests that discipline, patience, and experience will outweigh attacking flair.

Saturn’s influence: Near-stationary in Pisces, Saturn rewards defensive organisation and veteran leadership.

Jupiter in Cancer: Exalted Jupiter expands luck throughout the 39-day tournament.

Mars in Aries and Taurus: Mars powers competition, starting strong in Aries before steadying in Taurus.

This cosmic setup favours a team with tactical discipline and a superstar captain.

Astrological blueprint of the final

The final kicks off at 3:00 pm on July 19, 2026, under a Libra Ascendant.

Jupiter in the 10th house: Victory and trophies are highlighted, but the winning captain’s personality will overshadow the team’s success.

Saturn in the 6th house: Discipline and patience will decide the match, likely ending in a tight 1-0 or 2-1 scoreline.

Mars in the 8th house: Expect dramatic twists — a red card, injury, or penalty shootout.

Rahu in the 5th house: Suggests a surprise winner, nudging predictions away from favourites like Spain.

World Cup stars and their charts

Kylian Mbappé (France): Entered his Mars Mahadasha in March 2026. With exalted Mars in Capricorn, his chart is at peak intensity — the perfect setup for lifting a major trophy.

Lamine Yamal (Spain): Strong Mercury and Venus placements promise a deep run, but Spain’s status as favourites clashes with Rahu’s preference for outsiders.

Jude Bellingham (England): Backed by a powerful Jupiter-Venus period, England could reach the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): In a Ketu sub-period, signalling an emotional farewell rather than another trophy.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): Ketu Mahadasha suggests frustration rather than triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Mercury combust weakens his chances, pointing to a knockout-round exit.

Erling Haaland (Norway): Strong chart for personal success, likely winning the Golden Boot, but Norway lacks depth.

Astrology predicts France victory at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026. Photo credit: FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who will win the FIFA World Cup 2026 according to Astrology?

Astrology points directly to France. Mbappé’s exalted Mars, operating at peak intensity, aligns perfectly with the tournament chart. France’s tactical discipline, experience, and a captain whose personality dominates the narrative make them the strongest astrological pick.

Expect Spain to reach the final, England to push into the semis, and Argentina to bow out emotionally in the later stages. But when the dust settles at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026, the stars say France has the best chance to lift the trophy.

TB Joshua’s advice to Messi resurfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the FIFA 2026 World Cup continues to capture global attention, a notable throwback involving the late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua and football legend Lionel Messi has resurfaced online.

The advice, originally shared on September 2, 2020, has reignited conversations about Messi’s career decisions and the wisdom behind Joshua’s words.

Source: Legit.ng