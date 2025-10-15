These 10 games like cookie clicker are perfect for your next obsession
Cookie Clicker is a simple online idle game where the main goal is to make generate huge amount of cookies over time, often even when one is not online. Some games like Cookie Clicker include Kitty Cat Clicker, Adventure Capitalist, Clicker Heroes, and Synergism. These games emphasise continuous growth, optimisation, and strategy.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- 10 games like Cookie Clicker
- What games are similar to Cookie Clicker?
- What is the best tapping game?
- How long does a 100% Cookie Clicker take?
Key takeaways
- Games like Cookie Clicker thrive on automation, compounding rewards, and the thrill of exponential growth — they are built for both casual fun and deep optimisation.
- Top idle games in this list include Kittens Game, AdVenture Capitalist, Antimatter Dimensions, and Tap Titans 2, each offering unique progression systems and upgrade mechanics.
- Realm Grinder and Synergism appeal to advanced players, with layered prestige systems and faction-based strategies that impact every decision.
- Candy Clicker Pro and Clicker Heroes balance simple taps with meaningful upgrades, making them ideal for players who want both instant and long-term gratification.
10 games like Cookie Clicker
We used publicly available data to compile the list of games like Cookie Clicker using publicly available data and insights from trusted sources, including Crazy Games, G2A, and Coolmath Games. This list is subjective and is in no particular order.
Game
Developer
Kitty Cat Clicker
Tapps Games
AdVenture Capitalist
Hyper Hippo Productions
Clicker Heroes
Playsaurus, Blitworks
Realm Grinder
Devine Games
Synergism
Platonic/Pseudonian2/Pseudo-Corp
Antimatter Dimensions
Hevipelle
Kittens Game
Dmitrii Popov, bloodrizer
War Clicks
Gamex Studio
Tap Titans 2
Game Hive Corp
Candy Clicker Pro
Coltroc, DefyEnjoy
1. Kitty Cat Clicker
Kitty Cat Clicker is a simple and fast-paced game available on both Android and iPhone devices. Players tap, tap, tap to shower the hungry Queen Cat with snacks. Each tap earns you points to hire an ever-growing army of kitty helpers.
These kitty helpers transform the simple clicks into a massive, strategic empire. The easy controls and charming upgrades will keep you hooked as you build the biggest cat army.
Davido hints at Chef Chi’s restaurant launch, shares pic of burger wife made: "The world will enjoy”
2. AdVenture Capitalist
AdVenture Capitalist is a compulsively engaging incremental idle game that will make you an ultimate tycoon. Players start with a simple lemonade stand, and the mission is to quickly expand into a business empire across the Earth, the Moon, and Mars.
Players can hire competent managers to generate revenue 24/7, when they're away. Additionally, they can use the powerful Angel Investor mechanic to reset your progress for permanent profit boosts. The game offers a mix of resource management and economic growth that keeps players returning.
3. Clicker Heroes
Clicker Heroes is one of the games like Cookie Clicker on the browser. The online gaming platform is highly addictive and involves active clicking with deep strategic growth. Players start by clicking to slay the first monsters, then transition with strategy by hiring and upgrading a vast army of heroes.
The main agenda is to defeat monsters, level up their heroes to unlock powerful abilities, and watch your numbers grow to staggering heights. Clicker Heroes balances casual automation with decision-making, ensuring exponential progression.
4. Realm Grinder
Realm Grinder is one of the games like Cookie Clicker on Android. It is a deep, highly strategic incremental game where you become a monarch commanding a sprawling fantasy domain. The game involves choosing whether you will align with the good Fairies or the chaotic Demons.
Both choices unlock unique spells, upgrades, and play styles, making resource management a deep strategy puzzle. Far beyond simple clicking, you must play the game by mastering the complex Reincarnation prestige system to gain permanent bonuses.
5. Synergism
Synergism is one of the fun games similar to Cookie Clicker. The incremental idle game built for master optimisers to gain as many numbers as possible. The game starts with a simple production look. First, players buy buildings, and the buildings generate more coins, allowing you to buy more.
Players can unlock powerful currencies such as Diamonds, Crystals, Mythos, and Obtainium as they progress. They can use all these currencies with the old ones to buy powerful boosts.
6. Antimatter Dimensions
Antimatter Dimensions is the deep incremental idle game with multiple layers of unlocks, prestige, and achievements. It started in 2016 as a free web game created by Hevipelle. The game begins with generating Antimatter across multiple dimensions, to reach permanent Infinity Points to unlock game-changing upgrades.
Players must strategically manage multiple levels of resets, from sacrificing dimensions to starting fresh with speed boosts. This is done while utilising a unique, robust automation system that allows them to push numbers to staggering heights.
7. Kittens Game
Kittens Game is a text-based incremental idle game famous for its massive depth. Players start with a simple village, which grows into a big civilisation. This game is a masterpiece in strategic expansion, challenging you to manage complicated production chains.
Players also get to engage in trade with other races, and send cats on expeditions into the unknown. Kittens Game offers a rewarding long-term strategy experience, with its minimal interface, and steady progress even while idle.
8. War Clicks
War Clicks is an innovative game that mashes up the best of idle and active clicker genres, plunging the player into the role of an army manager. You start in Boot Camp and incrementally build and upgrade a massive army. The army progresses despite you being offline by hiring trainers and army contractors.
Players then deploy their force to the War Zone, an active battlefield where clicking destroys enemies, takes down bosses, and engages in competitive PvP. War Clicks offer a fresh, engaging experience that caters equally to both dedicated clickers and fans of satisfying idle automation.
9. Tap Titans 2
Tap Titans 2 is a creative video game and compelling idle clicker that throws you into a massive fantasy world of progression and power. As the Sword Master, you tap your way through legions of monsters.
You also get to utilise the collected gold to customise your combat style. This is done through a vast, branching skill that includes categories like Knight, Sorcerer, and Warlord.
Beyond tapping, you recruit an army of unique heroes and collect powerful Artifacts, Equipment, and Pets. Each layer adds significant, strategic bonuses to your Damage Per Second (DPS).
10. Candy Clicker Pro
Candy Clicker Pro is a highly strategic idle online game built for people who love optimizing production. The journey involves more than just tapping candies. Players must constantly decide how to spend their candy on a wide array of upgrades.
Candy Clicker Pro challenges you to strategically allocate collected sugar cubes to permanently boost your click power or your passive candy per second. This addictive game perfectly balances an automated growth with meaningful resource allocation.
What games are similar to Cookie Clicker?
There are many games like Cookie Clicker, including Kitty Cat Clicker, Adventure Capitalist, Clicker Heroes, and Synergism.
What is the best tapping game?
There are many great tapping games, depending on what a player wants. Pixel TapTap, Notcoin, Clicker Heroes, Idle Miner Tycoon, and AFK Journey are among the top tapping games for casual and strategic play in 2025.
How long does a 100% Cookie Clicker take?
No exact definitive timing found, but according to the game for the discussions. 100% completion of Cookie Clicker can take potentially hundreds of hours due to its slow incremental progression and exponential growth mechanics.
Clicker games like Cookie Clicker are addictive because they mix simple rules with a fun feeling of getting better over time. These incremental games will give you the joy of seeing your numbers grow and hitting goals in a rewarding way.
Legit.ng published an article about fun games to play with your girlfriend. You can maintain the connection in a long-distance relationship by playing games on WhatsApp.
Many people have embraced WhatsApp as a way to communicate. You can message or video call your girlfriend if they are not around and play a game online. Discover interesting games you can play with your girlfriend in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.