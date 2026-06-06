Asisat Oshoala used Nigeria's friendly match against Senegal to call attention to kidnapped pupils and teachers

The Super Falcons star displayed messages demanding the safe return of the victims

Her gesture has sparked fresh conversations about insecurity and school abductions in Nigeria

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has used her platform to make a powerful appeal to President Bola Tinubu and government authorities following the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of Nigeria.

The six-time African Women's Player of the Year drew widespread attention during Nigeria's international friendly against Senegal on Friday after delivering a strong message in support of victims of school kidnappings.

The Super Falcons team the the 2024 WAFCON. Picture by BackpagePix

Source: UGC

Oshoala's intervention comes amid growing public concern over a fresh wave of attacks targeting educational institutions, particularly in Oyo and Borno states.

The former Barcelona striker joined calls for urgent action from both federal and state authorities, urging them to intensify efforts to secure the release of those still being held captive.

Oshoala turns goal celebration into national appeal

The Nigerian forward made her statement during the Super Falcons' 2-1 victory over Senegal at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Returning to the national team for the first time since the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, Oshoala marked her comeback with a goal and an emotional gesture that quickly became one of the major talking points from the match.

After calmly converting a first-half penalty, the veteran striker unveiled messages aimed at drawing attention to the plight of abducted teachers and pupils.

The messages read: "Save the Teachers" and "Bring Back Our Children."

The words immediately resonated with supporters inside the stadium and football fans across social media, where images of the celebration spread rapidly.

Many observers praised Oshoala for using a high-profile sporting event to highlight an issue affecting families and communities across the country.

Reactions to Oshoala's gesture:

Concern grows over recent school abductions

The football star's message follows reports of kidnappings involving students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as well as attacks nationwide.

The incidents have reignited concerns over the safety of schools and the continuing challenge posed by armed criminal groups operating in different parts of the country.

President Bola Tinubu. Photo by State House

Source: UGC

Over the years, school abductions have remained one of the most troubling security issues facing Nigeria, with students and educators often becoming targets during attacks on rural communities.

Oshoala's public appeal adds another influential voice to growing demands for stronger security measures and improved protection for educational institutions.

The forward is among several notable Nigerians who have called for reforms designed to strengthen the country's security architecture and reduce the threat posed by kidnappers.

Super Falcons begin WAFCON preparations with victory

While Oshoala's celebration dominated headlines, Nigeria also enjoyed a positive result on the pitch as preparations for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations title defence gathered momentum.

According to the NFF, the Super Falcons defeated Senegal's Teranga Lionesses 2-1 in a friendly encounter that served as the first meeting between the two nations at senior level.

Nigeria broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after earning a penalty kick, with Oshoala stepping up confidently to score.

The goal marked a successful return for the experienced striker, who ended the 2025/26 season with 30 goal contributions for Al Hilal Women.

The Super Falcons continued to control proceedings after taking the lead and were rewarded again before halftime.

Toni Payne doubled Nigeria's advantage after finishing off a well-worked attacking move, giving the hosts a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Payne was making a return to the national team setup and impressed with her contribution.

Although Senegal reduced the deficit in the 86th minute, Nigeria remained composed and held on for victory.

The result gave head coach Justine Madugu plenty of positives as his side continue preparations for the continental tournament in Morocco, where the defending champions will aim to retain their crown.

Both teams are scheduled to meet again on June 8 in another friendly fixture at the same venue in Ikenne.

Oyo state restricts Okada operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde signed an Executive Order restricting commercial motorcycle operations across the state between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The governor also assured residents that his administration would continue working with security agencies and other stakeholders until the abducted teachers and schoolchildren from Oriire are safely reunited with their families.

Source: Legit.ng