A young Nigerian woman who promised her cousin a new phone if she passed the JAMB exam has taken to social media to react

The lady mentioned the score she expected her cousin to get on the JAMB exam and spoke about the big plans she had for her

She also shared the score her cousin got in the UTME and what she did with part of the money she planned to use for the phone purchase

A woman who made a promise to her cousin that she would buy her a phone if she passed her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam has posted the score her cousin got at the end of the whole process.

The woman shared this story two years after the incident happened as she reacted to a post by another user who spoke about what he promised his niece if she passed her JAMB exam.

Lady who promised cousin new phone reacts after seeing JAMB score. Photo Source: Twitter/duchessmabboud, JAMB

Source: Twitter

JAMB: Lady speaks about cousin's UTME score

Speaking about her own personal experience with her cousin, she explained that she expected her cousin to do well in the exam despite not having a very good academic history.

However, the score she got after she sat for the JAMB examination disappointed her, and she used the money she was supposed to use for the phone purchase for something else.

Lady who made phone promise to cousin reacts after UTME result. Photo Source: Twitter/duchessmabboud

Source: Twitter

JAMB: Lady shares cousin's UTME score

On her social media page, @duchessmabboud wrote:

"Two years ago, I promised my cousin that I’d buy her a phone if she did well in JAMB. I would have been fine with a 230-250 considering the fact that her academic history has always been quite shaky."

After she made the promise, she revealed in the same post the exact score that her cousin got, which made her not fulfill the promise she made and caused her to use part of the money for something else she consumed.

She explained:

"Babe went to score 172. I comot 20k inside my money go buy fish."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who wrote JAMB just for the experience later gained admission into the University of Ibadan. She recently graduated from the university and shared her story online.

She said she faced many challenges in school, including an accident and money problems. Despite the difficulties, she completed her studies and celebrated her success.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Ibadan shared how she gained admission to study Law. She said she scored 257 in JAMB and also performed very well in the university's post-UTME examination.

The student encouraged another aspirant who was worried about gaining admission. According to her, a good post-UTME score can improve a candidate's chances of getting into the university.

Lady who missed UI admission rewrites JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who wanted to study Nursing at the University of Ibadan rewrote the UTME after missing admission.

She scored 254 in the 2025 JAMB examination but did not meet the required mark in the university's post-UTME screening. The following year, she sat for the UTME again and scored 230. The score reportedly made her burst into tears, and many people reacted to her story online.

Source: Legit.ng