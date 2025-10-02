“Do They Know the Meaning?”: Fans React As Inter Milan Use Nigerian Song in Obafemi Martins Tribute
- Inter Milan have joined the growing list of European clubs trying to woo Nigerian fans to support them
- The 20-time Serie A winners have paid a special tribute to Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins
- Martins, popularly known as 'Obagoal', is widely respected as one of the most outstanding players during his active days
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Inter Milan of Italy have paid tribute to former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins.
Martin dominated European football, playing alongside some of the best players in their prime, which includes Brazilian legend Andriano, Argentine stars Hernan Crespo and Esteban Cambiasso, as well as Uruguayan legend Ivan Cordoba.
Martins tormented defenders with his powerful left foot while playing for Nerazzurri in the league and European football.
Milan drop cryptic post on Martins
In a bid to engage Nigerian fans on their social media pages, three-time UEFA Champions League winners Inter Milan have shared clips of Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
In a viral video on Instagram, the 9-time Coppa Italia winners showcased the trademark jubilation of the one-time Serie A winner. Milan wrote:
"👉 Oba Oba Martins and im backflipz 🤸🏿♂️🔥."
Reactions to Obafemi Martins clips shared by Milan
Nigerians have shown solidarity to Inter Milan for showcasing Obafemi Martins in their viral video. Legit.ng has compiled some of these reactions:
officialwaj asked:
"Admin, do you really know the translation of your song of choice to this post?
remodeling_2222 replied:
"I think na to promote the music they even set audience to only Nigeria.
eustass_gambit wrote:
"Speed - 99
"Acceleration - 99
"Oba Goal....
"Oba Femi Martins!!!! 🔥🔥🇳🇬"
_umunnadi replied:
"@eustass_gambit don't forget jump 95."
godson_bigsoa said:
"Omo I think say na my Spotify Dey play this gbedu so na inter use the sound 😂😂."
thedanielalan_ added:
"Not the Inter admin trying to be Nigerian in the caption😂."
- “What happened to Davido’s 5 or 6?” Confusion as Spotify names top 5 Afrobeats artists of 2025
- Olubadan: Hon Yusuf Adebisi Taye currency's son reacts to father's performance at coronation in clip
- Wizkid: Man calls out singer over “fading” online presence as Davido, Burna, Tiwa Savage Surge ahead on IG
mister_moshoodofficial said:
"The reason why I became an inter fan since 2003 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 later I discovered Adriano the emperor ..now the nerazzurri blood runs through my vein for life ..Forza inter🔥🔥❤️."
Obafemi record for club and country
Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins can be regarded as one of the best strikers to have played for Inter Milan.
The 40-year-old started his career with FC Ebedei of Lagos before moving to Serie C side CA Reggiana. His explosive performance made Inter Milan sign him in 2001, where he netted 28 goals and helped secure two Coppa Italia titles.
At the age of 19, Obagoal became the first teenager to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons in 2004 and scored over 100 goals across Europe, America, and Asia.
According to Transfermarkt, the former Shanghai Shenhua forward scored a total of 18 goals for Nigeria, making him the country's sixth all-time highest goal-scorer.
Martins supercars worth over ₦1 billion
Legit.ng earlier reported that Obafemi Martins has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars.
The former Nigerian striker owns some of the most expensive cars, including Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (₦368 million), Lamborghini Aventador (₦162 million), and Mercedes-Benz G-Class (₦113 million).
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.