Inter Milan have joined the growing list of European clubs trying to woo Nigerian fans to support them

The 20-time Serie A winners have paid a special tribute to Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins

Martins, popularly known as 'Obagoal', is widely respected as one of the most outstanding players during his active days

Inter Milan of Italy have paid tribute to former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins.

Martin dominated European football, playing alongside some of the best players in their prime, which includes Brazilian legend Andriano, Argentine stars Hernan Crespo and Esteban Cambiasso, as well as Uruguayan legend Ivan Cordoba.

Martins tormented defenders with his powerful left foot while playing for Nerazzurri in the league and European football.

Obafemi Martins of Inter Milan summersaulting after scoring goal against Benfica in the 2003/04 UEFA Cup. Photo by: Foto Giorgio Ravezzani.

Milan drop cryptic post on Martins

In a bid to engage Nigerian fans on their social media pages, three-time UEFA Champions League winners Inter Milan have shared clips of Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins.

In a viral video on Instagram, the 9-time Coppa Italia winners showcased the trademark jubilation of the one-time Serie A winner. Milan wrote:

"👉 Oba Oba Martins and im backflipz 🤸🏿‍♂️🔥."

Reactions to Obafemi Martins clips shared by Milan

Nigerians have shown solidarity to Inter Milan for showcasing Obafemi Martins in their viral video. Legit.ng has compiled some of these reactions:

officialwaj asked:

"Admin, do you really know the translation of your song of choice to this post?

remodeling_2222 replied:

"I think na to promote the music they even set audience to only Nigeria.

eustass_gambit wrote:

"Speed - 99

"Acceleration - 99

"Oba Goal....

"Oba Femi Martins!!!! 🔥🔥🇳🇬"

_umunnadi replied:

"@eustass_gambit don't forget jump 95."

godson_bigsoa said:

"Omo I think say na my Spotify Dey play this gbedu so na inter use the sound 😂😂."

Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins during their 2005/06 Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Messina at San Siro in Milan, 01 April 2006. Photo by: AFP PHOTO / PACO SERINELLI.

thedanielalan_ added:

"Not the Inter admin trying to be Nigerian in the caption😂."

mister_moshoodofficial said:

"The reason why I became an inter fan since 2003 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 later I discovered Adriano the emperor ..now the nerazzurri blood runs through my vein for life ..Forza inter🔥🔥❤️."

Obafemi record for club and country

Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins can be regarded as one of the best strikers to have played for Inter Milan.

The 40-year-old started his career with FC Ebedei of Lagos before moving to Serie C side CA Reggiana. His explosive performance made Inter Milan sign him in 2001, where he netted 28 goals and helped secure two Coppa Italia titles.

At the age of 19, Obagoal became the first teenager to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons in 2004 and scored over 100 goals across Europe, America, and Asia.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Shanghai Shenhua forward scored a total of 18 goals for Nigeria, making him the country's sixth all-time highest goal-scorer.

Martins supercars worth over ₦1 billion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obafemi Martins has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars.

The former Nigerian striker owns some of the most expensive cars, including Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (₦368 million), Lamborghini Aventador (₦162 million), and Mercedes-Benz G-Class (₦113 million).

