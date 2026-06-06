Veteran Nollywood star Jide Kosoko has marked the 10th remembrance of his late wife Henrietta Kosoko by sharing a touching message online

The respected movie star and Oloja of Lagos took to his social media page on Saturday to share a special photograph while reflecting on the 10 years since his wife passed

Fans and colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry, including Yinka Quadri and Yemi Solade, trooped to the comment section to offer their heartfelt prayers for the deceased actress

Veteran Nollywood actor Prince Jide Kosoko, fondly called Jide Babs, has marked the 10th remembrance of his late wife, veteran actress Henrietta Kosoko.

The actor, who also holds the traditional title of Oloja of Lagos, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 6, 2026, to honour his late wife's memory with a heartfelt message.

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko shares heartfelt message as he remembers his wife Henrietta Kosoko 10 years after her passing. Photo: princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Henrietta Kosoko, remembered as a talented actress and beloved figure in the movie industry, passed away on June 6, 2016.

Jide Kosoko shared a photo of Henrietta and reflected on the decade since her passing, describing her as a source of love, grace and strength to him and their children.

“Today marks 10 years since my beloved wife, Henrietta Emumejiapkor Kosoko, returned to her Creators. She was love, grace, and strength to me and our children. Her children are doing great, and I know she’s smiling from above. May God grant her Peace yonder. We miss you, Rita omo Odudukudu. Continue to rest in peace iya ibeji.”

Jide Kosoko’s tribute drew warm reactions from fans and colleagues across the Nollywood community.

Fellow veterans such as Yinka Quadri and Yemi Solade joined others in offering prayers and words of comfort, showing the lasting impact Henrietta had on those around her.

Henrietta Kosoko's legacy continues to live on through her family and the many colleagues who still celebrate her life and contributions to Nigerian film.

Check out Jide Kosoko's post below:

Fans and colleagues console Prince Jide Kosoko

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@olayinkaquadrifilms wrote:

“Continue to rest in peace 🙏”

@realyemisolade commented:

“May her friendly and creative soul continue to rest in eternal bliss. Amen”

@the_bimboakisanya reacted:

“Hmmmm how time flies😢 Aunty mi, continue to rest on ma❤️”

@peju_ajiboye said:

“May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace”

@madamtinted_for_real wrote:

“I love her so much I even thought of her 3 days ago when I watched your film❤️❤️❤️you are a good man sir, keep it up oh 10 years na na”

@nver_stopp commented:

“Those days in Akoka mehn Rest in peace mummy. your kids are flying superstars.. @themaineltee my brother 🫡❤️”

@kayode.olawale_sekodunbaba said:

“May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace 🙏”

Fans and Nollywood stars react as Jide Kosoko remembers his wife Henrietta Kosoko 10 years after her death in a tribute post. Photo: princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko speaks on movie promotions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Jide Kosoko shared his perspective on the growing trend of using dance skits to promote Nigerian movies.

While addressing the recent debate started by Kunle Afolayan, the respected actor stated on TVC News that proper organisation is better than dancing.

The movie star explained that even though Funke Akindele’s dancing strategy brings returns in Nigeria, it is not the standard practice globally.

Source: Legit.ng